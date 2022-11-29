ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Loudoun County

BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Loudoun County to celebrate!. The 3,000-square-foot farmhouse behind the Lucketts property is turned into a Christmas wonderland every year. Inside the house, you’ll find Christmas decor, gifts for your loved pens, and refreshments.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA

The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
WHITE POST, VA
fox5dc.com

What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, MD

BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!. Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Fired up for Christmas: Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department keeps busy serving community throughout holiday season

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department is keeping the Christmas spirit alive this holiday season, by bringing back more than one annual tradition for the community to participate in. The first event took place last Friday night, at the Christmas in Shepherdstown tree lighting ceremony by McMurran Hall....
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
yourislandnews.com

Is this really worth $160 plus taxes?

It is Sunday, and we’re in Frederick, Md. At the moment I’m in the lobby of a hotel that claims its rooms are actually suites — suites with their own uncomfortable sofa, narrow desk and miniature microwave. This chain also boasts a “full complimentary breakfast” and right at the moment I’m waiting for that little perk to start.
FREDERICK, MD
loudounnow.com

Shopping Small: Loudouners Flock to Holiday Markets

Why hit the mall when you can shop small, sipping on a glass of mulled wine while you search for one-of-a-kind gifts?. Holiday markets large and small are booming in Loudoun. In the past two years, small Christmas markets have popped up at wineries and breweries across Loudoun, with more than a dozen on tap over the next three weekends. The first weekend in December also marks a return for two larger-scale local markets: Lovettsville’s German-inspired Christkindlmarkt and Leesburg’s Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
Garden & Gun

You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips

We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
fox5dc.com

ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US

WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Huge new escape room planned for Loudoun County

(UPDATED) Exciting news for fans of escape rooms — those entertainment venues where you are “locked” in a room and have to solve puzzles and riddles in order to escape. A new, very large escape room is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called The Great Xcape and...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
findingfarina.com

5 Things to Do When Visiting Potomac, Maryland

Did you know that Potomac is one of the oldest settlements in the United States? With deep American history preserved throughout the town and landmarks, there really is so much to do in Potomac. From going on a brewery tour to picking up a tasty cup of coffee, there are...
POTOMAC, MD
theburn.com

Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center

A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
DULLES, VA
DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
chainstoreage.com

Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays

Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
DULLES, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks

Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
RESTON, VA

