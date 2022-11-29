Why hit the mall when you can shop small, sipping on a glass of mulled wine while you search for one-of-a-kind gifts?. Holiday markets large and small are booming in Loudoun. In the past two years, small Christmas markets have popped up at wineries and breweries across Loudoun, with more than a dozen on tap over the next three weekends. The first weekend in December also marks a return for two larger-scale local markets: Lovettsville’s German-inspired Christkindlmarkt and Leesburg’s Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show.

LOVETTSVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO