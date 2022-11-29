Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Loudoun County
BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Loudoun County to celebrate!. The 3,000-square-foot farmhouse behind the Lucketts property is turned into a Christmas wonderland every year. Inside the house, you’ll find Christmas decor, gifts for your loved pens, and refreshments.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Dinosaur Land in White Post VA
The gift shop at Dinosaur Land has a wide variety of dinosaur-themed souvenirs. You can find anything from toys to dinosaur t-shirts to dinosaur model kits. The gift shop is located in the mouth of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can also enter the hand of King Kong. There are 19...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, MD
BETHESDA - The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!. Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Fired up for Christmas: Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department keeps busy serving community throughout holiday season
SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department is keeping the Christmas spirit alive this holiday season, by bringing back more than one annual tradition for the community to participate in. The first event took place last Friday night, at the Christmas in Shepherdstown tree lighting ceremony by McMurran Hall....
yourislandnews.com
Is this really worth $160 plus taxes?
It is Sunday, and we’re in Frederick, Md. At the moment I’m in the lobby of a hotel that claims its rooms are actually suites — suites with their own uncomfortable sofa, narrow desk and miniature microwave. This chain also boasts a “full complimentary breakfast” and right at the moment I’m waiting for that little perk to start.
loudounnow.com
Shopping Small: Loudouners Flock to Holiday Markets
Why hit the mall when you can shop small, sipping on a glass of mulled wine while you search for one-of-a-kind gifts?. Holiday markets large and small are booming in Loudoun. In the past two years, small Christmas markets have popped up at wineries and breweries across Loudoun, with more than a dozen on tap over the next three weekends. The first weekend in December also marks a return for two larger-scale local markets: Lovettsville’s German-inspired Christkindlmarkt and Leesburg’s Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs Salt Cave adds halotherapy to the town’s litany of spa rituals
This story begins in the salt mines of Eastern Europe, where miners were said to emerge from their toil with rejuvenated skin, greater lung capacity and a reduced incidence of respiratory ailments. Healing spas began to spring up around the salt mines, catering to people with a range of respiratory...
mocoshow.com
Local Singer, Pete Looney, Has Passed Away; Celebration of Life to Take Place in December (New Location)
Local singer Pete Looney, who has been providing entertainment across the county and DC Metro Area for years, has passed away according to a post on his Facebook page. His children, Pat and Monika, released the following statement announcing a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, December 11th (now in a new location).
Garden & Gun
You Say Potato, I Say Route 11 Potato Chips
We typically don’t think too much about a potato chip’s provenance. Understandable, considering we’re too busy stuffing the next handful into our faces. My relationship with Route 11 Potato Chips, though, is a deeper one. Not only do I know their backstory, sometimes I choose to witness my next delicious bite being made before my eyes.
Augusta Free Press
Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Tom Wopat is best known for his role as “Luke” on the hit series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he is also a celebrated singer-songwriter who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance on Broadway. Wopat will perform a free Christmas show at Cooter’s...
fox5dc.com
ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US
WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
theburn.com
Huge new escape room planned for Loudoun County
(UPDATED) Exciting news for fans of escape rooms — those entertainment venues where you are “locked” in a room and have to solve puzzles and riddles in order to escape. A new, very large escape room is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called The Great Xcape and...
findingfarina.com
5 Things to Do When Visiting Potomac, Maryland
Did you know that Potomac is one of the oldest settlements in the United States? With deep American history preserved throughout the town and landmarks, there really is so much to do in Potomac. From going on a brewery tour to picking up a tasty cup of coffee, there are...
theburn.com
Reptile House preparing to open at the Dulles Town Center
A new store and event center is coming to the Dulles Town Center shopping mall — and it all revolves around reptiles, snakes, spiders and other unique creatures. It will be called Reptile House and it’s expected to open sometime in December. It’s coming from the folks who...
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
'I would definitely fly with him,' pilot's friend says in wake of crash
STERLING, Va. — Patrick Merkle’s network of friends has been buzzing with concern and disbelief in the wake of the accident he and a passenger survived Sunday after Merkle's single-engine Mooney aircraft hit a high-voltage transmission line near Montgomery Airpark Sunday near Gaithersburg. “I would definitely fly with...
chainstoreage.com
Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays
Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
WUSA
Lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree
Today the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was put on display. The 78-foot-tall red spruce came from North Carolina.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
Comments / 0