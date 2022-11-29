Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
A-State men’s basketball closes four-game home stand with 58-38 win over MVSU
JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State men’s basketball team got a game-high 15 points from sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington and limited Mississippi Valley State to a .238 field goal percentage as it topped the Delta Devils 58-38 Thursday night at First National Bank Arena. Allowing the fewest points...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
