A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO