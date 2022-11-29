Read full article on original website
Related
CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
abccolumbia.com
SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
SLED: Pottery made by slaves in 1800’s stolen from Edgefield library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield Police Department, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Midlands Crimestoppers are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a burglary that occurred sometime between June 4-6, 2022. The artifacts were taken from the Tompkins Library located at 104 Courthouse Square in Edgefield, SC. There were approximately 39 unique […]
WJCL
Deputies in Georgia arrest 5 people on multiple charges after woman found kept in cage
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies in Georgia saved a woman who was beaten and locked in a cage inside a home. She was discovered when a former resident went there to pick up something he had left behind. Authorities say a man claimed he was keeping her locked up as...
wgac.com
More Than $10,000 in Cash and Merchandise Stolen From Walmart
Columbia County authorities are asking for help identifying a man and woman who managed to obtain merchandise, cash and gift cards in excess of $10,000 from the Walmart store off Steiner Way in Grovetown. The incident was reported Wednesday, November 30. Investigators say the pair confused the cashier with deceptive...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WRDW-TV
Thieves strike Martinez businesses, get 10 catalytic converters
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Martinez businesses were hit earlier this week by catalytic converter thieves. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts happened at Newsome Electric on Landrum Court where seven catalytic converters were stolen. Also in Martinez, at least three catalytic converters were stolen from...
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case. According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities. The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown...
wfxg.com
Grovetown High student found with knife, alcohol on school grounds
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - A Grovetown High School student was found with a weapon and alcohol on school grounds Dec. 1. According to the Columbia County School District, the student was reported to them for drinking alcohol on campus. While investigating, administrators say they found a pocket knife and other, possibly drug-related items.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records. He was being held...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office responds to statewide hoax
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A statewide hoax hits close to home here in Augusta, as first responders were put to the test across Georgia. Threats of school violence were made at schools across the state Wednesday. Wednesday started with a school in Savannah, Georgia receiving word of a school shooting...
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
Second man arrested for October murder on Old Savannah Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On November 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, located and arrested Chauncey Thompson IV for the murder of Tymarkus Starks. That incident occurred October 15, 2022 on the 1900 Block of Old Savannah Rd. T […]
Westside High School hoax shooting threat leaves parents frustrated, concerned
Dozens of first responders and law enforcement responded to a shooting threat at Westside High School around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident turned out to be a hoax, one of several that were phoned into school districts across Georgia.
WRDW-TV
3 schools go on soft lockdown; separately, knife confiscated
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooter scare at Westside High School in Augusta, a student was caught with a knife at Grovetown High School, plus there were at least three soft lockdowns. The Columbia County School District said an investigation uncovered a pocket knife in a student’s...
WRDW-TV
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FL. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Miramar Police Department is seeking the public’s attention in locating a person of interest in a deadly Florida hit-and-run crash. Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, S.C., is the registered driver of the car. Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 27. The...
Third suspect wanted by ACSO for murder in connection to June 26th triple homicide arrested in Oklahoma
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The third suspect wanted for murder in the connection of the June 26th triple homicide by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after being found in Oklahoma according to an announcement made by Aiken Sheriff Michael E. Hunt. The reported homicide happened on Wadley Drive in Aiken. According […]
32-year-old Augusta man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
WRDW-TV
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors. Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.
Comments / 0