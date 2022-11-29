Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
KTVZ
Huge fish-shaped rock emerges from the desert
In the shimmering heat of the Saudi desert, it could be dismissed as a mirage — but photographer Khaled Al Enazi. has the pictures to prove he really did spot a giant fish-shaped rock emerging from the sands. Al Enazi captured images of the unusual formation using a drone...
KTVZ
‘Violent Night’ delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in ‘Die Hard’ mode
The idea of a nasty Christmas movie is nothing new, but “Violent Night” still manages to deliver the goods, mixing “Die Hard” and “Rambo”-style action with a fair amount of hokey ho-ho-hokum. David Harbour makes a particularly good cranky, butt-kicking Santa, in a movie that offers the sort of shared experience that should bring theaters some much-needed cheer.
Comments / 0