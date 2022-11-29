Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Bikers for Kids in Need non-profit puts up angel tree for families in need
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The holidays bring joy to many people with the decorations, presents, and meals yet a lot of families might not have the money to provide that for their kids. A non-profit organization, Bikers for Kids in Need is facing that need head on with an angel...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders
HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism. MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
Gibson Flats Fire - one year later
On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a wind-driven wildfire destroyed at least 11 homes and many other structures in the Gibson Flats area
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
YAHOO!
Great Falls man accused of elder abuse, kidnapping, assault
UPDATE: Joseph Walter Allen received a 3-year deferred sentence in this case. The case was dismissed on Jan. 19, 2021, per court documents. A Great Falls man faces three felony charges after an elderly woman reported that he’d held her for three months against her will, subjected her to various forms of abuse and threatened her life.
The Flu Has Taken its First Life in Montana This Winter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported the first death from the flu this season. KGVO News spoke to Program Manager for Communicable Disease for Yellowstone County Kelly Gardner on Thursday about the first recorded death from the flu this season.
Great Falls High School placed in lockdown as a precaution
The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Great Falls High School went into lockdown.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Fairfield Sun Times
Mobile Autism Unit could be a game changer for health care in north central Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health is taking new steps to expand patient care across central Montana. They are looking to add the state's first mobile autism unit, helping communities across the central part of the state; especially as people with autism are seeing a huge lack of resources in getting diagnosed and receiving care.
NBCMontana
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel
I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana woman to compete on Food Network
LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor Gianforte hosts public safety roundtable in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has been hosting roundtable discussions around the state with each region's officials, law enforcement and social worker programs to find out what their needs are serving their communities. Attendees included Sheriff Dan Springer, Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, DPHHS Treatment Bureau Chief...
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Fairfield Sun Times
MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
