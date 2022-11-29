While we often think of Tempranillo or Garnacha when it comes to Spanish wines, the country is home to more than 400 grape varieties planted over nearly 3 million acres, and is divided into more than 100 appellations. Wine has been produced on the Iberian Peninsula for thousands of years, and long before the Romans arrived, Spanish colonizers brought their wine grapes to the Americas, and wines such as sherry, cava, Rioja, and Priorat have been enjoyed throughout the world for hundreds of years. With such a long history and vast production, it’s important to have a cheat sheet to help you find some great Spanish bottles.

