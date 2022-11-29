Read full article on original website
Related
'Rogue wave' kills person on Antarctic cruise
One person died and four were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, the company said Thursday. The incident comes two weeks after two tourists died on another Antarctic cruise.
Lagoon dries up as drought grips Peru's southern Andes
From her home under the baking sun of Peru's southern Andes, Vilma Huamaní can see the small Cconchaccota lagoon, the axis of her community’s life. It has been a source of trout, fun for children eager to swim, beauty as flamingos flew from over the mountains and water for thirsty sheep.Nowadays, all Huamaní sees of the lagoon 4,100 meters (13,120 feet) above sea level is a plain of cracked and broken soil surrounded by yellow grass.“It has totally dried up,” she said.The rainy season in this part of South America should have started in September, but the area is...
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
US passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
Authorities say a U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
100-Year-Old Community Forced To Move As Caribbean Island Sinks
Residents of Gardi Sugdub are the first to be moved by the government to the Panama mainland as the sea rises, but several other communities will soon be impacted.
bikepacking.com
Andean Bear Corridor
The Andean Bear Corridor Routes (ABCR) is a conservation-based bikepacking project that promotes responsible and sustainable cycling and connects the city of Bogotá to the surrounding ecosystems upon which Colombia’s capital and its population of nearly 10 million depend. Conceptualized by Conservation International-Colombia and the Bikepacking for Conservation Program, the ABCR has been years in the making and provides riders with the opportunity to both better understand and support regional conservation issues. Learn more about the routes and project below...
tripatini.com
Mangrove Ocean Motion Chabil Mar Resort Belize
The motion of the Caribbean captured via the view of mangoves at Ivan's Caye, Belize. A truly relaxing and beautiful day on a sailing tour of the Cayes from Placencia Village via Chabil Mar Resort, the Guest Exclusive Resort of Placencia.
thetrek.co
Week 8 on the Camino. Making it to Santiago
I leave the very quiet albergue (only 3 of us) early and don’t see a lot of pilgrims during the day, if not for a stop in Samos, in a bar where pilgrims take a break from the constant rain. It’s still really pretty though, cool villages and beautiful...
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
How to Find the Best Wines from Spain
While we often think of Tempranillo or Garnacha when it comes to Spanish wines, the country is home to more than 400 grape varieties planted over nearly 3 million acres, and is divided into more than 100 appellations. Wine has been produced on the Iberian Peninsula for thousands of years, and long before the Romans arrived, Spanish colonizers brought their wine grapes to the Americas, and wines such as sherry, cava, Rioja, and Priorat have been enjoyed throughout the world for hundreds of years. With such a long history and vast production, it’s important to have a cheat sheet to help you find some great Spanish bottles.
Ancient traces of hurricanes’ impact on the Atlantic sea floor doesn't bode well for the coast
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you look back at the history of Atlantic hurricanes since the late 1800s, it might seem hurricane frequency is on the rise. The year 2020 had the most tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, with 31, and 2021 had the third-highest, after...
adventure.com
Pisco revival: Meet the new producers elevating Peru’s national drink
Today, a new cohort of Peruvian bartenders are keen to show the world there’s more to pisco than pisco sours—and that pisco isn’t just another grape-based spirit like grappa or brandy. Tamara Hinson takes a closer look at the evolution of Peru’s national drink. I’ve got...
