zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
zycrypto.com
Unbanked is Connecting DeFi, Cryptocurrencies to Traditional Financial Institutions
As the need to provide billions of people with unlimited access to financial services intensifies, Unbanked, an SEC-registered project based in the United States, has launched to eliminate the “unbanked” problem. Founded in 2018, Unbanked is committed to connecting decentralized finance [DeFi] and cryptocurrencies to traditional financial institutions.
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network, BNB, And TrustWallet Token Aims To Be The Future Of DeFi
There has been a recent uptick in activity surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi), a valuable ecosystem that facilitates “trust-less” exchanges and peer-to-peer payments. With its ability to remove intermediaries, the DeFi space attracts millions of people who want to reduce transaction times and costs. Analysts believe that the Oryen (ORY) Network, Binance (BNB), and TrustWallet Token (TWT) are among the most pivotal cryptocurrencies for the future of DeFi.
zycrypto.com
Binance Re-Enters Japanese Crypto Market With Acquisition of FSA-Regulated Exchange Sakura
The announcement comes amid regulatory concerns by the Japanese financial watchdog against the exchange. Japan has been keen to regulate the crypto space since the collapse of Mt. Gox. Binance has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), marking a return to the Japanese market after abandoning plans to set base in...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Whales Are Super Bullish On XRP As The Ripple vs SEC Case Nears Long-Awaited End
Despite Coinbase’s plans to delist XRP from its wallet, the crypto asset is yet to feel the impact. Large investors are bullish on XRP as the Ripple vs SEC case nears its conclusion. Ripple’s XRP moved to an intraday high of $0.408 on Wednesday – a daily gain of...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
zycrypto.com
Promoting Bitcoin Could Damage The Reputation Of Banks, ECB Warns
The European Central Bank has cautioned banks against promoting Bitcoin investments, arguing that the cryptocurrency’s apparent calm will likely pan out, plunging prices lower. In a Wednesday blog dubbed “Bitcoin’s Last Stand” by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, the director general and advisor of the ECB of the institution...
zycrypto.com
World Cup Inu (WCI) set for pump, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges by 260% during presale
World Cup Fever is here again, and now there is a new crypto platform and token – World Cup Inu – that allows on-chain betting on football matches, and a lottery for NFT holders of the winning country. Like many cryptos, WCI has taken a hit since the unravelling of FTX, but technical analysis, combined with the popularity of sports gaming, means that this token could be about to pump. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol’s token ORBN has already risen by 260% during its presale, up from $0.004 to $0.0144.
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network Looks to Transcend GMX, Compound, And Celo
Oryen (ORY) is a game-changer in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project is only in the third phase of its presale, but early token holders can already see returns: the price of an ORY token has risen to a whopping 250%. Many crypto entrepreneurs are campaigning for ORY to reach its full potential before its December launch. With this kind of growth, ORY could soon overtake even the most promising tokens like GMX, COMP, and CELO.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether Not Securities Because They Have No Issuer: Belgium Regulator
The regulator of the European country said cryptocurrencies issued by computer codes are not considered securities. Brussels is neutral to blockchain technology, a stark contrast to the US. Brussels’ financial authority has clarified that cryptocurrencies without an issuer cannot be classified as securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority...
zycrypto.com
Brazil’s Congress Passes Bill Legalizing Bitcoin, Ether Payments
Brazil’s lower house of Congress has finally passed the long-awaited crypto bill legalizing crypto payments in the country and enabling banks to start offering services in the sector. The Bill, which mainly aims to provide oversight of the country’s cryptocurrency sector, will now be presented to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval before his term lapses on December 31.
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) miles ahead of TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and Chain (XCN)
It’s been a tough few weeks for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Prices have been plunging across the board, with even the most popular coins losing significant value. However, there are a few bright spots in the market. Some coins have managed to buck the trend and remain in positive territories, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
zycrypto.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polygon (MATIC): Top Cryptos for Generational Fortune Creation?
It will take years to make your dream come true if you follow the traditional ways of building generational wealth. You will need to invest in real estate, establish a successful business, invest in education, and learn stock trading. All the traditional methods require a lot of time, money, and patience. However, cryptocurrencies are attractive options that can potentially provide huge yields.
zycrypto.com
Can Oryen join the elite circle of Cosmos, Polygon, and Polkadot?
The altcoin world has found a new rival, Oryen Network (ORY). The novel crypto project draws the attention of crypto adherents who experienced the potentially lucrative returns of investing early in the ICO phase of similar projects. Despite Oryen being new, it has already made a significant price increase to its early holders. Experts believe it will join the elite circle of established altcoins such as Cosmos, Polygon, and Polkadot.
zycrypto.com
“Regulation By Enforcement” By The SEC Caused BlockFi’s Collapse, Asserts Ripple’s General Counsel
Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s General counsel has slammed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “SEC” for its alleged role in bringing BlockFi to its knees. In a thread of tweets this week, the lawyer accused the regulator’s use of unorthodox means in trying to police the crypto industry, leading to the collapse of the lending giant.
