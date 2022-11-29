ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Unbanked is Connecting DeFi, Cryptocurrencies to Traditional Financial Institutions

As the need to provide billions of people with unlimited access to financial services intensifies, Unbanked, an SEC-registered project based in the United States, has launched to eliminate the “unbanked” problem. Founded in 2018, Unbanked is committed to connecting decentralized finance [DeFi] and cryptocurrencies to traditional financial institutions.
zycrypto.com

Oryen Network, BNB, And TrustWallet Token Aims To Be The Future Of DeFi

There has been a recent uptick in activity surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi), a valuable ecosystem that facilitates “trust-less” exchanges and peer-to-peer payments. With its ability to remove intermediaries, the DeFi space attracts millions of people who want to reduce transaction times and costs. Analysts believe that the Oryen (ORY) Network, Binance (BNB), and TrustWallet Token (TWT) are among the most pivotal cryptocurrencies for the future of DeFi.
zycrypto.com

Promoting Bitcoin Could Damage The Reputation Of Banks, ECB Warns

The European Central Bank has cautioned banks against promoting Bitcoin investments, arguing that the cryptocurrency’s apparent calm will likely pan out, plunging prices lower. In a Wednesday blog dubbed “Bitcoin’s Last Stand” by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, the director general and advisor of the ECB of the institution...
zycrypto.com

World Cup Inu (WCI) set for pump, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surges by 260% during presale

World Cup Fever is here again, and now there is a new crypto platform and token – World Cup Inu – that allows on-chain betting on football matches, and a lottery for NFT holders of the winning country. Like many cryptos, WCI has taken a hit since the unravelling of FTX, but technical analysis, combined with the popularity of sports gaming, means that this token could be about to pump. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol’s token ORBN has already risen by 260% during its presale, up from $0.004 to $0.0144.
zycrypto.com

Oryen Network Looks to Transcend GMX, Compound, And Celo

Oryen (ORY) is a game-changer in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project is only in the third phase of its presale, but early token holders can already see returns: the price of an ORY token has risen to a whopping 250%. Many crypto entrepreneurs are campaigning for ORY to reach its full potential before its December launch. With this kind of growth, ORY could soon overtake even the most promising tokens like GMX, COMP, and CELO.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether Not Securities Because They Have No Issuer: Belgium Regulator

The regulator of the European country said cryptocurrencies issued by computer codes are not considered securities. Brussels is neutral to blockchain technology, a stark contrast to the US. Brussels’ financial authority has clarified that cryptocurrencies without an issuer cannot be classified as securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority...
zycrypto.com

Brazil’s Congress Passes Bill Legalizing Bitcoin, Ether Payments

Brazil’s lower house of Congress has finally passed the long-awaited crypto bill legalizing crypto payments in the country and enabling banks to start offering services in the sector. The Bill, which mainly aims to provide oversight of the country’s cryptocurrency sector, will now be presented to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval before his term lapses on December 31.
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) miles ahead of TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and Chain (XCN)

It’s been a tough few weeks for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Prices have been plunging across the board, with even the most popular coins losing significant value. However, there are a few bright spots in the market. Some coins have managed to buck the trend and remain in positive territories, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
zycrypto.com

BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Polygon (MATIC): Top Cryptos for Generational Fortune Creation?

It will take years to make your dream come true if you follow the traditional ways of building generational wealth. You will need to invest in real estate, establish a successful business, invest in education, and learn stock trading. All the traditional methods require a lot of time, money, and patience. However, cryptocurrencies are attractive options that can potentially provide huge yields.
zycrypto.com

Can Oryen join the elite circle of Cosmos, Polygon, and Polkadot?

The altcoin world has found a new rival, Oryen Network (ORY). The novel crypto project draws the attention of crypto adherents who experienced the potentially lucrative returns of investing early in the ICO phase of similar projects. Despite Oryen being new, it has already made a significant price increase to its early holders. Experts believe it will join the elite circle of established altcoins such as Cosmos, Polygon, and Polkadot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy