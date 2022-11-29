News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville Regional Airport will host a public unveiling event highlighting new updates from Terminal Renovations Phase II on December 7 at 10:30 a.m. This event held upstairs in the main FAY terminal located at 400 Airport Road is open to the public.

The renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.

“The infrastructure improvements we’ve made at the Fayetteville Regional Airport provide for an even better airport experience from the parking lots to the airline boarding doors. These include improved circulation within the building, improved safety and sTSA screening enhancements, ADA upgrades, and an upgraded restaurant and USO areas,” said Dr. Toney Coleman, Airport Director. “We aim to keep FAY the choice for regional travel and know an exceptional resident experience in both services and facilities makes a difference.”

The more than $37 million budgeted in safety, security and experience-focused renovations was made possible through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, State of North Carolina, and Airport Fund Balance. No tax-based General Fund Dollars were used to fund the project.

Terminal Renovations Phase II began in early 2020 following the completion of Phase I which added four new jet bridges, a complete demolition and rebuild of Concourse A, and a new restaurant along with utility upgrades and improvements to PWC transformers.

Airport and City officials are excited to unveil the newly renovated Airport in time for the holiday travel season. Travelers in the region who choose to Fly Fay will be able to save time and enjoy the all-new experience of the Fayetteville Regional Airport. From checking in to security screening to enjoying a pre-flight meal in the new rotunda and restaurant, the Fayetteville Regional Airport provides passengers both comfort and convenience on the journey to their next destination.

