Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings
Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
Tracking the week's preparation and practice reports as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants in Week 13.
Fox Sports' 'Speak For Yourself' Completely Rips Into Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the subject of an eight minute rant from the likes of Emmanuel Acho on Fox Sports' "Speak For Yourself" earlier this week.
Landon Collins Helping Giants Prepare Against Old Commanders Team
The New York Giants signed Landon Collins to the practice squad after the Washington Commanders cut him in the offseason. It's his second stint with the team after he was drafted there in 2015.
Mariners acquire Brewers' Kolten Wong
SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball's winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. “Second...
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron
Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
Seattle Mariners 2023 Second Base Options Bleak
The Seattle Mariners are building a winner but have a big hole at second base. Options to fill the void are slim. In the summer of 2022, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2001. They had a record 90-72 to finish in second place in the American League (AL) West, losing to the eventual World Series champions, the Houston Astros, in the Divisional Series.
Today in White Sox History: November 30
It was the start of a new era at shortstop for the White Sox. On this date, the team purchased the contract of young infielder, Luis Aparicio, from Memphis. Aparicio would begin his Hall of Fame career the following season, winning the Rookie of the Year in the American League. Aparicio also brought back what was then the lost art of base-stealing, swiping 269 for the Sox between 1956 and 1962.
Report: Astros in discussions with Contreras
Fresh off the signing of Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now trying to lure another powerful right-handed bat away from Chicago. Houston is engaged in discussions with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and will meet with him at the upcoming winter meetings, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
Report: Red Sox, Rangers among most serious suitors for Haniger
The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are among the most serious suitors for free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Texas was reported as an interested party earlier this offseason, along with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Angels. Haniger, 31,...
Tabler leaving Blue Jays broadcasts after 30 years
Pat Tabler will no longer be a part of Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts, Sportsnet announced Friday. Tabler, who won a World Series with the Blue Jays as a player in 1992, had worked in the team's booth since 2001. He started his TV career as a studio analyst for the club in 1993.
Washington Wizards receiving interest from multiple teams for an All-Star level player
The Washington Wizards are receiving heavy interest for one of its All-Star level players as the trade talks around the NBA begin to ramp up soon.
'Team Harrelson' helping Mets legend fight Alzheimer's
NEW YORK -- After learning that he had Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, former Major League shortstop Bud Harrelson, best known for his four decades as a Mets shortstop, third-base coach and manager, decided to go public about his illness. He wanted people to know what he was going through and not feel alone if they, too, were affected by the disease.
