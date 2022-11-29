Read full article on original website
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Coventry council boss quits for another authority
The chief executive of Coventry City Council is quitting to run another local authority, it has been announced. Martin Reeves has been appointed chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. He said he was "very sad" to be leaving the city but the time was "right for a new challenge". It...
BBC to produce ‘lighter’ content to attract Britons from poorer backgrounds
Ofcom warns lower socio-economic viewers feel ‘persistently underserved’ by broadcaster
BBC
Fibrus: Belfast broadband firm wins major GB contract
The Belfast-based broadband company Fibrus has won its first major contract in Great Britain. The £108m scheme will upgrade broadband for more than 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Cumbria in north-west England. It is part of the UK government's Project Gigabit, which aims to improve broadband across the...
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
Full list of HSBC closures: is your local branch on it?
Scores of communities across the UK will lose their local HSBC branch from April after the banking group announced another wave of closures, which come on top of the 69 outlets axed this year. April 2023 closures. Blandford Forum 18/04. Bexhill-on-Sea 18/04. Abergavenny 18/04. Cromer 18/04. St Ives 18/04. St...
BBC
Newcastle e-scooter trial extended until May 2024
The e-scooter rental scheme in Newcastle has been extended for a further 18 months until May 2024. The orange Neuron vehicles arrived in the city in February 2021 on a 12-month trial which was then extended by nine months earlier this year. Newcastle City Council said discounts would be introduced...
BBC
Londonderry city deal: Council seeks further funding
Derry and Strabane councillors have agreed to write to the UK Treasury requesting additional funding for its city deal at a meeting on Tuesday. It comes after councillors were informed plans may have to be scaled back in light of inflation. The council will also seek support from the Department...
BBC
Cost of living: 'No-one likes us. We DO care. We are Millwall'
A chant delivered for decades on the terraces of Millwall football club goes: "No-one likes, no-one likes us, no-one likes us. We don't care." But Christine Cunningham knows that is not true. The club and its fans do care - especially now when the soaring cost of living is making life so hard for those who live in the neighbourhood.
‘The defeats always stay’: Jordan Henderson reflects on near misses
The Liverpool and England midfielder on penalty agony, his winning mentality and ‘feeling a little old’ after six tournaments
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
BBC
Purdis Farm couple light up home in memory of daughter
A couple are lighting up their home for Christmas in memory of their daughter who died after childbirth. Jessica Mai Walden, from Bramford, Suffolk, died last May aged 28 after giving birth to her second daughter Orla at Ipswich Hospital. Her parents Julie and Neil Stout, from near Ipswich, said...
BBC
Londonderry protest over proposed BBC Radio Foyle cuts
Politicians, senior clergy and community leaders have called on the BBC to reverse its proposed cuts at Radio Foyle. Protestors gathered outside the station in Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon. Eight news staff are at risk of redundancy and output, including the Breakfast Show as well as local news bulletins, is...
BBC
Hull University student died after suspected spider bite - inquest
A student died of sepsis after a suspected spider bite left a gaping wound in his back. Harry Bolton, 19, was found dead in his Hull flat four days after he complained of feeling unwell, an inquest heard. His flatmates had reported a "spider infestation" in their shared student accommodation...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Australia's Graham Arnold urges Premier League move for Harry Souttar
Graham Arnold urged Premier League clubs to sign Harry Souttar after the Aberdeen-born centre-half inspired his Australia side into the World Cup last 16. But that was not the only Scottish connection as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to qualify behind France from Group D. Three current and four former...
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
