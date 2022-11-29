ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

DHS warns of possible threats against LGBTQ, Jews, other groups

The Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide law enforcement bulletin Wednesday raising concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities, but the Los Angeles LGBT Center insisted its facility is “safe and protected.”. “In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

In Memory of his Son, a Father Stands Up to a ‘Monster’ Called Fentanyl

For months, Jaime Puerta has done what no parent would ever want to do — relive a nightmare dozens of times recounting the day when his only son Daniel died. In schools and organizations, in small groups and large auditoriums, in person and on Zoom, Puerta gives talks aimed at educating parents, teachers and especially students between the ages of 12 and 17 years old who attend middle school and high school.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

District Attorney Gascón and Public Health Director Ferrer Announce collaborative effort to end fentanyl crisis

With fentanyl overdose deaths soaring, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to announce the creation of a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. “I’m proud to announce that we are leading a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes

In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New mobile vet service looks to claim LA territory

LOS ANGELES — A growing veterinary service that brings the doctor to your home has reached Los Angeles, setting down roots with plans to expand. The Vets service launched earlier this year, sending doctors across 15 U.S. markets and charging check-up fees that are roughly market rate. The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Congratulations to Dr. Tiffany Tatevossian

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

State Rejects Beverly Hills’ Housing Plan

Beverly Hills lacks an adequate plan to do its part in addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. That was the opinion of a Nov. 28 letter by the state’s Department for Housing and Community Development, or HCD, which for the second time rejected the city of Beverly Hills’ state-mandated housing element.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson chief of staff

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass named Chris Thompson, a senior official with LA28 and a former chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as her chief of staff Tuesday. Thompson will begin in the role Dec. 5. He is currently the senior vice president of government relations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and served as Feinstein’s chief of staff from 2008 to 2013.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies

Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Opens Primary Care Practice

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital opened a new Primary Care Practice at the beginning of August giving Santa Clarita Valley residents convenient access to primary care services on the hospital campus. Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care opened in a temporary location in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Outpatient Surgery Building....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Arroyo Seco student transported to hospital due to medical emergency

An Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District source. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
SONOMA, CA
