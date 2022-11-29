Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
DHS warns of possible threats against LGBTQ, Jews, other groups
The Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide law enforcement bulletin Wednesday raising concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities, but the Los Angeles LGBT Center insisted its facility is “safe and protected.”. “In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
sanfernandosun.com
In Memory of his Son, a Father Stands Up to a ‘Monster’ Called Fentanyl
For months, Jaime Puerta has done what no parent would ever want to do — relive a nightmare dozens of times recounting the day when his only son Daniel died. In schools and organizations, in small groups and large auditoriums, in person and on Zoom, Puerta gives talks aimed at educating parents, teachers and especially students between the ages of 12 and 17 years old who attend middle school and high school.
Santa Monica Daily Press
District Attorney Gascón and Public Health Director Ferrer Announce collaborative effort to end fentanyl crisis
With fentanyl overdose deaths soaring, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to announce the creation of a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. “I’m proud to announce that we are leading a...
Sacramento Observer
After Restaurant Depot Fires Single Mom L.A. Coalition Accuses Them of Being “Anti Black”
(CBM) – LOS ANGELES – About 200 protesters gathered on Nov. 24 at wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier Restaurant Depot/Jetro in Culver City to demand justice for Passion Schoolfield, a single Black mother who was fired for expressing an opinion about Ye, the rapper also known as Kanye West.
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
spectrumnews1.com
New mobile vet service looks to claim LA territory
LOS ANGELES — A growing veterinary service that brings the doctor to your home has reached Los Angeles, setting down roots with plans to expand. The Vets service launched earlier this year, sending doctors across 15 U.S. markets and charging check-up fees that are roughly market rate. The Los...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Congratulations to Dr. Tiffany Tatevossian
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.
beverlyhillscourier.com
State Rejects Beverly Hills’ Housing Plan
Beverly Hills lacks an adequate plan to do its part in addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. That was the opinion of a Nov. 28 letter by the state’s Department for Housing and Community Development, or HCD, which for the second time rejected the city of Beverly Hills’ state-mandated housing element.
Student from La Quinta High School in Westminster creates cancer-detecting toothbrush
A La Quinta High School student is receiving global recognition for inventing a cancer-detecting toothbrush. It was all inspired by his late grandmother, who lost her life to brain cancer.
Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down...
Possible fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita sends junior high student to hospital
A student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita was taken to a local hospital after they possibly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday afternoon. Though officials only described the student as “sick” and the call for service as a “medical emergency,” the student was administered naloxone, an opioid reversal drug that is also known […]
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
nomadlawyer.org
Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names Chris Thompson chief of staff
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass named Chris Thompson, a senior official with LA28 and a former chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as her chief of staff Tuesday. Thompson will begin in the role Dec. 5. He is currently the senior vice president of government relations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and served as Feinstein’s chief of staff from 2008 to 2013.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies
Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Opens Primary Care Practice
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital opened a new Primary Care Practice at the beginning of August giving Santa Clarita Valley residents convenient access to primary care services on the hospital campus. Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care opened in a temporary location in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Outpatient Surgery Building....
signalscv.com
Arroyo Seco student transported to hospital due to medical emergency
An Arroyo Seco Junior High School student was transported to a nearby hospital Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, which required the administration of Narcan to the student, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District source. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
