Read full article on original website
Related
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship
That special kind of love! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own — and Us Weekly is taking a look back on the pair’s journey to happiness over the years. The “Wanted” singer and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after becoming acquainted through mutual friends. […]
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Toby Keith Gives 1st Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer: ‘It’s Pretty Debilitating’
Staying strong. Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer — and how he’s optimistic about the future. “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape,” Keith, 60, said in a Thursday, December 1, clip of an upcoming CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview. “I need a little time to just rest up and […]
Comments / 0