Wellesley town government news: Intersection experiment; Select Board office hours; Interim planning director named

The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
The Swellesley Report
Select Board approves policy to change fire chief supervision
Wellesley Fire Chief Rick DeLorie’s recently announced retirement after 14 years in charge set off a series of discussions among the town’s Select Board about hiring and supporting DeLorie’s successor. The discussions began with selection of a consulting firm to handle the executive recruitment for the position,...
The Swellesley Report
How to run for local public office in Wellesley—virtual presentation on Dec. 7
If you are interested in running for public office in Wellesley, or are just curious about who makes decision in our town and why, please join the League of Women Voters on Dec. 7, 7pm, via Zoom, for an evening with Wellesley Town Clerk KC Kato and Wellesley Town Moderator Mark Kaplan. KC will take attendees through the nuts and bolts of a campaign and what’s on the ballot, and Mark will provide the basics on how the town’s government works. Together, they will be available to answer all your questions.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley strengthening its cybersecurity
Following a recommendation from the town’s Audit Committee, Wellesley underwent a review and risk assessment of its data security protocols this past spring and summer in an effort to better protect its digital assets. Town of Wellesley IT Director Brian DuPont recently summarized key findings and recommendations from the...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Fair & Yeager exits prime downtown space; Maine Girl Cupcakes coming to town; Agostino’s for lunch; Shopper’s Find closing
Fair & Yeager Insurance Agency, which launched in 1898 and has been a Natick Center mainstay on Main Street, has quietly moved to Needham at the headquarters of an outfit called Provider Group. This according to a sign on the business’s door. No word about the change on the Fair...
The Swellesley Report
Karma restaurant sneak peek: We visit Burlington version of eatery coming to Wellesley
With Asian fusion restaurant Karma on its way to Wellesley’s Linden Square, we got a jump on things by visiting Karma at the Burlington Mall. The local chain has four locations. Wellesley will be the fifth jewel in restauranteur Iverson Guo’s crown of upscale, sophisticated eateries. We were...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: New version of E.A. Davis about to open; Faherty to nestle in next to Lululemon; Changing cast of characters in Lower Falls
E.A. Davis, the longtime Wellesley retailer that changed hands earlier this year, is set debut in its new incarnation this weekend under the ownership of Mahi Gold Outfitters. Brian and Becky Voelkel, whose Mahi Gold had been a popular seller on the floor of E.A. Davis, now own the Washington Street business that’s been undergoing a big time renovation.
msonewsports.com
Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More
City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
Boston Globe
A group wants more green space in Brookline. Their proposal has led to a ‘rancorous’ debate about the town’s public golf course.
“Almost everything in Brookline is contentious these days,” said Heather Hamilton, chairwoman of the Select Board. For nearly a century, Brookline’s public golf course has offered a rolling expanse of fairways and greens, a place for all-comers to enjoy a game jokingly called “a good walk spoiled.”
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
Luxury Home of the Week: A restored Beacon Hill town house for $9 million
The features of the circa-1890 property include an elevator and a roof deck. This renovated town house is packed with pluses, including its prime location on a private street on the “Flat of the Hill” in Beacon Hill. With 13 rooms and six levels of living, 4 Otis...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Seven Legendary Wareham Restaurants to Try Now That Lindsey’s Has Closed
There has been a lot of discussion this week across the SouthCoast about the abrupt closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, a Wareham staple that had been in operation for 74 years. Whether you want to take the side of the employees or the side of the owner, the bottom...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective John D. Schroeder 49 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On this day 49 years ago in 1973, Detective John D. Schroeder was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to prevent an armed robbery. His brother, Walter, a father of 9 children, was shot and killed in the line of duty three years earlier.
Plum Island dredging project will help reinforce shoreline
PLUM ISLAND - It's considered a win-win for the environment. A dredging project now underway in the waters off Plum Island may be designed to help with marine navigation, but the displaced sand is now helping to reinforce the shoreline. "The water used to come up to the rocks, with a storm or high tide it washes around our house," said Mark Wright, a city councilor and a resident of Reservation Terrace which has seen some homes condemned and others damaged by storms. But now along with the ocean views, Mark Wright and his neighbors have been watching with relief the...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station may dump water without permit
PLYMOUTH - Activists on the South Shore are angry over the latest message from Holtec, the company decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Holtec wants to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay, something it insists is safe and legal. A representative for Holtec says it is now working with the EPA to amend its permits so it can dump the wastewater. The plant has been shut down since 2019, but more than one million gallons of radioactive wastewater remains in pools inside. During a meeting Monday night, David Noyes, Holtec's senior compliance manager, said the company believes it is already legally allowed to dump the water. The EPA has signaled amending the permit may be the smoothest road ahead. When asked if there would be no discharge prior to the resolution of the permit issue, Noyes said, "I can't say that." Noyes said tests taken seven years ago show the radioactivity is well below federal limits. He said Holtec has dumped in the bay in the past without any issues.
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
