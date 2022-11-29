Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts did not have the best luck against Pennsylvania teams the last two weeks as they lost to both the Eagles and the Steelers. The Colts will try to halt that two-game slide as they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will potentially give them some separation from the Jacksonville Jaguars and still keep them in second place in the AFC South. Here are our Colts Week 13 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Michigan gets bad injury news about Blake Corum
The Michigan Wolverines appear to be heavy favorites to reach the College Football Playoff. If they get there and play for a championship, they will have to do it without their star running back. Wolverines star Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury,...
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
Tracking the week's preparation and practice reports as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants in Week 13.
Colts vs. Cowboys: Initial injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium. The Colts will have several injuries to monitor throughout the week as they play their final game before the bye in Week 14. Here’s a look...
NFL Analysis Network
3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan
While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
Fans loved Bill Belichick’s enormous coat for Bills game
Bill Belichick traded in the hoodie for an enormous jacket on Thursday night, and fans loved it. Belichick’s New England Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. A photo of Belichick in a massive coat on the sidelines went viral after being shared by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
Amari Cooper Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns
On Sunday afternoon, Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to the football field. After missing the entire 2021 season, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Following his 11-game suspension, the former star quarterback will make his debut for the Browns this weekend. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Saturday on Sunday night, Taylor-made test among Cowboys-Colts things to know
The Dallas Cowboys have gotten things back on track thanks to a dominating win against one of the league’s best teams then taking care of a division rival on Thanksgiving. At 8-3, the Cowboys have a better record than they did after 11 games in last year. After playing...
Ohio State’s Brian Hartline addresses Cincinnati job rumors
A top Ohio State assistant dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s head coaching search on Thursday by addressing his coaching future. Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been linked to a number of coaching positions in the last week, most prominently the opening at Cincinnati. On Thursday, however, Hartline tweeted that he has no plans to leave his current position at Ohio State.
Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision
Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore
Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going.
