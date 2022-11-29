ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts did not have the best luck against Pennsylvania teams the last two weeks as they lost to both the Eagles and the Steelers. The Colts will try to halt that two-game slide as they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will potentially give them some separation from the Jacksonville Jaguars and still keep them in second place in the AFC South. Here are our Colts Week 13 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Fans loved Bill Belichick’s enormous coat for Bills game

Bill Belichick traded in the hoodie for an enormous jacket on Thursday night, and fans loved it. Belichick’s New England Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. A photo of Belichick in a massive coat on the sidelines went viral after being shared by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
The Spun

Amari Cooper Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

On Sunday afternoon, Deshaun Watson will make his long-awaited return to the football field. After missing the entire 2021 season, Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Following his 11-game suspension, the former star quarterback will make his debut for the Browns this weekend. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?

The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State’s Brian Hartline addresses Cincinnati job rumors

A top Ohio State assistant dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s head coaching search on Thursday by addressing his coaching future. Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been linked to a number of coaching positions in the last week, most prominently the opening at Cincinnati. On Thursday, however, Hartline tweeted that he has no plans to leave his current position at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
