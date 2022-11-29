Read full article on original website
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay touching tribute to Christine McVie
The music world lost a true great on Wednesday when Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79. Among the many tributes, her former bandmate, Stevie Nicks, left an especially emotional one. She shared a touching handwritten note for McVie on social media, revealing that she “didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night.”
MAFS’ Cyrell reveals her answer to Eden Daly’s proposal
MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
Johnny Ruffo teases his return to Home and Away
Former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has said that he would love to come back and star on the soap again. Ruffo played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013-2016 and announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer a year after leaving the show.The now 34-year-old has battled cancer on and off ever since his diagnosis.
Erin Molan reveals mystery identity of Hollywood actor in her DMs
Erin Molan has finally revealed the identity of the well-known actor who DM’d after teasing the encounter back in October last year. Erin and her ex-husband Sean Ogilvy announced their separation in September 2021. Shortly, Erin said on 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin show that a Hollywood actor had DM’d her, and the two sparked up a connection and ended up speaking on the phone. However, at the time Erin wouldn’t reveal who the mystery man was.
Metallica’s James Hetfield on his ‘Addiction to Fame’
Metallica is undoubtedly one of the biggest metal bands on the planet, and James Hetfield has admitted that the fame he experienced as part of the group went to his head. “Being up onstage is a fantasy world,” he said during an interview with The New Yorker, adding that he got carried away with the hype of being famous.
Spotify Wrapped: The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles & Australia’s other most-streamed artists and songs of the year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, it’s Spotify Wrapped Day. The streaming behemoth may treat artists with disdain, but it’s undeniable that a hell of a lot of music fans really look forward to comparing (showing off?) their Spotify Wrapped results to their friends at the end of each year.
Lars Ulrich on why Metallica let Stranger Things use ‘House of Puppets’
Metallica’s song House of Puppets was thrust back into the spotlight after it was featured in the ‘Stranger Things’ season four finale. According to a new interview by Variety, show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer and music supervisor Nora Felder always knew that Eddie’s song had to be ‘Master of Puppets’.
Lindsey Buckingham shares heartfelt tribute to ‘soul sister’ Christine McVie
Lindsey Buckingham has joined Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood in sharing a touching tribute to his late bandmate Christine McVie. The music world lost a true great on Wednesday when the Fleetwood Mac icon passed away at the age of 79. Two days later, Buckingham shared a handwritten note on Instagram, calling her passing “profoundly heartbreaking.”
