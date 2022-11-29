MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”

2 DAYS AGO