Bangor Band To Hold Holiday Concert At Peaks Auditorium This Weekend
If it's holiday music you're looking for to get you in the spirit for the season, you're in luck!. Aside from all the other Holiday Happenings in Downtown Bangor, there will also be a holiday concert on Saturday. Under the direction of Principal Conductor Dr. Philp Edelman and Associate Conductor...
Hathaway Holiday Light Show Kicked Off This Week in Veazie
While they initially thought it would be a little later in the month, the Hathaway Holiday Lights folks have managed to open their display early this year. Opening their display on December 1st, Rick Hathaway said that they have also exceeded their goal of having 100,000 lights, with the addition of some new elements.
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
Go ‘Camping With Santa’ At Harvey RV In Bangor
How about a Saturday enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor? How about two Saturdays enjoying the holiday spirit in Bangor?. There is certainly no shortage of things to do in the Greater Bangor area this time of year, but we would like to shout out one in particular!. Harvey RV,...
Listen + Score Tickets to Kane Brown in Bangor
If you know the Z Morning Show, you know we like to play "5 things in 10 seconds." Starting Tuesday, winners of that fun call-in game will score two (2) tickets to the Kane Brown show in Bangor on June 22. But, we're giving everyone a chance to win. When...
Kane Brown Is Coming To The Maine Savings Amphitheater In Bangor
It's never too early to start dreaming of Summer 2023 on the Bangor Waterfront!. You knew it wouldn't be long before the folks at Maine Savings Amphitheatre started announcing shows for next season, which considering how exciting this past summer was, gets you pretty amped up doesn't it? Well, here comes the first of many.
Now You Can Relive ‘Barnaby’s’ Every Wednesday Night
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" again, starting this, and every Wednesday night!. The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area.
This Bangor Street has Been Closed For Like A Year. Now it’s Back Open. Kinda.
Seriously, how long has the end of Essex Street been closed?. My money says that it's been way over a year. I used to use that little strip of road every single day when I still lived in Bangor. Even now, I desire to use it all the time, but have been denied at every turn, literally. I'm surprised there haven't been memes about it or anything like that. and to this day, I'm not entirely sure what they've even been doing.
Check Out Amazing Video Of The CP Holiday Train Visiting Hermon
Spectators got some great footage of the CP Holiday Train, when it visited Hermon, Jackman, and Brownville Junction last week!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And last week, it made 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon.
Enjoy Pizza & Pictures With Santa In Bangor December 19th
What are two things that all kids love? Pizza…and Santa Claus!. This is the time of year when there are all sorts of holiday celebrations happening in the Bangor area, and you can add another one to the “nice” list. The crew at Hero’s Sports Grill &...
Who is Otto the Cat & Why is He/She Helping a Camden Food Pantry?
For the fourth time in three years, a donor who goes by Otto the Cat, is pledging to double donations made to a Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. The short answer to the question of Otto's identity is that no one seems to know. Otto the cat leaves notes on the food pantry's door, signed with a paw print. Whoever Otto really is, he/she is extremely generous and concerned about the well-being of people in the Camden area. On the pantry's website, Otto is quoted as writing the following:
The Hathaway Holiday Lights Display Is Now Open In Veazie
The official start of the 2022 Hathaway Holiday Lights season is underway!. From now until December 25th, the most amazing light show in the area is happening in Veazie. It all happens nightly Dec 1st-9th from 4:30-9:00 and Dec 10th-25 th, from 4:00-9:30. Imagine gazing at over 100,00 Christmas lights? Well, now you can!
If You’re Looking For Holiday Happenings This Weekend, Check Bangor!
If you're looking to get into the Holiday spirit this weekend, head to Bangor for some free family fun this Saturday!. Kicking off at noon, and going through the rest of the day there will be plenty to do to get you in the mood for Santa and snow!. Santa's...
Best Holiday Gift You Can Give: Your Time To Make Memories
As some families are making Christmas shopping Lists, others are just trying to figure out how they're going to get by during the holidays this year. Now, even more so than in years past, as the price of everything seems to have gone up and every other story you read has something to do with a shortage of this, or a possible supply chain issue, it's important to put things in perspective for a moment, and take a good hard look at what's important.
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
Eastern ME Emergency Vet Clinic Could Use Your Help With Their Giving Tree
When I got a dog, I became an animal person for life. Before my wife and I got a dog, I could kind of take or leave pets, so to speak. I had no ill will against them, I'd just never really had a pet before Neko. We had cats when I was a kid, but they weren't "mine" exactly, so I didn't give them much thought. But owning a dog has made me into a giant doofus who loves the crap out of furry creatures.
Bangor PD Reminds You To Secure Roadside Mailboxes For Winter
Sometimes during a long, snowy winter, a snowplow can be very unforgiving. With this in mind, the funny folks behind the Bangor Police Department Facebook page posted a helpful reminder to make sure you are prepared, with some helpful tips to make sure you aren't picking up your mail in the middle of the road.
Ride ‘The Santa Express’ On The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
Since the Hallmark Channel has already begun airing new Christmas movies, we can now officially start talking about the upcoming holiday season. This year, experience the fun of taking a ride with Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, with the Santa Express. Santa and his helpers will transform the train and...
A Pedestrian Was Fatally Hit on an I-95 Off-Ramp in Bangor
An Enfield man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a Bangor off-ramp. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident happened just after 6:15 Friday evening. Ryan Hersey, 28-years-old, of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono. Hersey was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
