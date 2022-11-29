Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks sag on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation are dragging on Wall Street Friday after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on track to erase much...
Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft
BERLIN (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified Grisebach auctioneers...
AP News Summary at 5:13 p.m. EST
EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It's a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. They needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap is led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval. It aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.
