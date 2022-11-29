Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
News On 6
DHS Looking To Reduce Waitlist For Developmental Disabilities Services
There's a new plan to cut down on the waitlist for Developmental Disabilities Services in Oklahoma. The Department of Human Services will start holding informational meetings throughout the month of December. Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Dec. 5 in...
News On 6
Miranda Family Lights Return For Holiday Season
One of Oklahoma's most well-known houses around the holidays is inviting everyone to come see their holiday display. The Miranda Family Lights allows people to walk up, drive up or watch the lights from the comfort of their home. For their hours and the dates, they'll be showing off their...
News On 6
Trooper Leon Bench Foundation Helps First Responders With Mental Health
A local foundation is helping Oklahoma first responders get resources and mental health help they need. The Trooper Leon Bench Foundation is based in Green Country with its headquarters in Owasso and is named after a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Trooper Leon Bench had worked...
News On 6
OSBI: Majority Of Crime Categories Down Compared To Last Year
The OSBI reports crimes statistics are down across Oklahoma, with just a few exceptions. But crime experts said the new data only shows part of the picture. "What you would hope for in a system that's functioning properly is that police ae doing a good job identifying the seriousness of the offense and sort of matching that with the crime that's charged and that prosecutors are doing a good job making sure that the decisions to prosecute particular cases are in the interest of justice," said Stephen Galoob, TU Professor of Law.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History
In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.
Comments / 0