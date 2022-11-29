HN NOTES: **** HN was off duty for a couple of days this week and I’m very proud to share why… (btw, I’ll be back out working later, gathering news today and in the days to come. Thank you for your patience!) So, this just happened yesterday – my child, Isle Mariel Bastille, delivered an impressive and well received dissertation, highlighting her years of neurological research and findings in front of a room full of scientists at Harvard Medical (which was also broadcast on Zoom). The following video highlights my daughter’s defense of her findings and contributions to the medical field. (Harvard, and the medical field in general, are blessed to have her. She works VERY hard!) Isle Mariel is a Barnstable High School graduate. She was raised right here in Hyannis! She has studied and conducted neurological research at Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard Medical. Isle Mariel also occasionally contributes to HN content. Recent examples of her Boston-based photography: – A GLIMPSE BEYOND OUR BRIDGES: Peaceful march on Boston City Hall… [HN PHOTOS] – HN PHOTO: MASKS ON! The following video contains highlights from today’s scientific presentation in case anyone is interested in seeing what a child of Hytown and HN was able to accomplish! To say we’re all proud is an understatement. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Dusty Springfield… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post A CHILD OF HYTOWN first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO