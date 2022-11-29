Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
capecod.com
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne
BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death
YARMOUTH – Twenty-two years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable. At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded heavy construction vehicle and transported to Cape […] The post Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far
Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week. Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double...
capecoddaily.com
A CHILD OF HYTOWN
HN NOTES: **** HN was off duty for a couple of days this week and I’m very proud to share why… (btw, I’ll be back out working later, gathering news today and in the days to come. Thank you for your patience!) So, this just happened yesterday – my child, Isle Mariel Bastille, delivered an impressive and well received dissertation, highlighting her years of neurological research and findings in front of a room full of scientists at Harvard Medical (which was also broadcast on Zoom). The following video highlights my daughter’s defense of her findings and contributions to the medical field. (Harvard, and the medical field in general, are blessed to have her. She works VERY hard!) Isle Mariel is a Barnstable High School graduate. She was raised right here in Hyannis! She has studied and conducted neurological research at Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard Medical. Isle Mariel also occasionally contributes to HN content. Recent examples of her Boston-based photography: – A GLIMPSE BEYOND OUR BRIDGES: Peaceful march on Boston City Hall… [HN PHOTOS] – HN PHOTO: MASKS ON! The following video contains highlights from today’s scientific presentation in case anyone is interested in seeing what a child of Hytown and HN was able to accomplish! To say we’re all proud is an understatement. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Dusty Springfield… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post A CHILD OF HYTOWN first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Bulletin: Falmouth officials responding to reported plane crash at Falmouth Airport
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials are responding to a report of a plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark. Initial reports say a single engine plane went into the trees near the airpark shortly after 3 PM Friday afternoon. Firefighters had to extricate the two occupants of the plane from the wreckage. Rescuers called for two medevacs […] The post Bulletin: Falmouth officials responding to reported plane crash at Falmouth Airport appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. From Chatham Police: On Friday, December 2, 2022, that...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
capecoddaily.com
Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge
PLYMOUTH – Holtec International is moving ahead with a permit modification that will potentially allow them to discharge wastewater from the Pilgrim nuclear Power Station decommissioning into Cape Cod Bay, though a timeline has not yet been set. David Noyes, Senior Compliance Officer with Holtec, said at the most recent meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning […] The post Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
capecoddaily.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed
PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Energy Storage System project in Provincetown is complete, according Eversource officials. Eversource and community leaders will celebrate the close of the project Friday. The project wrapped up testing in September. The system will provide emergency power to Provincetown customers in case of outage, staying connected to the grid fully charged […] The post Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed appeared first on CapeCod.com.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured, one cited after multivehicle crash on Route 24 near Fall River, Tiverton border
Two people were injured, and one was cited after a multivehicle crash on Route 24 in Fall River. According to Massachusetts State Police, a call came in just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday for a rollover crash on Route 24 South near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border in Fall River.
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
capecod.com
Provincetown Police seek suspect in hit & run crash
PROVINCETOWN – On Thursday December 1, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM, Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash with property damage at Stop and Shop parking lot. The vehicle, pictured below, struck a parked vehicle and left the scene. The involved vehicle is possibly an older model...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
