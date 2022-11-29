Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
3 critically injured in Will County stabbing during apparent domestic incident: police
The Will County Sheriff's Office said three people are in critical condition in an apparent violent attack in a home in unincorporated Crete Thursday evening.
Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured
Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
Sheriff: 3 critical after domestic-related stabbing in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a domestic incident Thursday in Will County, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a […]
Deadly shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side
No one is in custody.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home
CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
959theriver.com
Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County
Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death
The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.
Man out on bond for murder, another on house arrest charged with attempted carjacking in Lyons
LYONS, Ill. - Two men, who were out on bond for other felony crimes, were arrested Tuesday for an attempted carjacking in Lyons. Justin R. Lebron Jr., 20, of Cicero, and Cesar G. Lopez, 18, of Waukegan, have been charged with attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking. Lebron was also charged with...
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots 3-year-old in West Side home while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side Thursday night while attempting to holster the weapon. At about 8:24 p.m., the man and child were in a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe when the man attempted to holster a gun and struck the boy in the shin.
‘Danger to society’: Indiana mayor lambasts police officer who opened fire on off-duty cop
ST. JOHN, Ind. — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had harsh words for a St. John police officer who opened fire on a vehicle that was being driven by an off-duty Hammond cop. According to the St. John Police Department, the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. […]
PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CBS News
Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
