ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crest Hill, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL
CBS Chicago

Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
CRETE, IL
959theriver.com

Three Hurt In Domestic Related Incident In Will County

Three people are hurt following an apparent domestic related incident in Will County. Authorities say deputies were called out last night to a home in the 26-hundred block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting. A man and woman who lived at the address and a Wisconsin man were located inside the home. All three appeared to be cut and stabbed with a knife and were sent to the hospital. Investigators believe the Wisconsin man attacked the Crete couple inside of their home. It appears that he is related to the couple by marriage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

PHOTOS: Semi-truck crashes off bridge and catches fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. —  A UPS semi-truck crashed off of an I-90 bridge and hung into the water below in Hammond early Friday morning. SkyCam 9 caught images of the semi-truck wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes near Cline Avenue after it drove off the road at around 2:15 a.m. UPS told WGN that its […]
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
LAKE STATION, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
WAUKEGAN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy