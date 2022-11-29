Miami Springs Police announced the arrest of Ruby Sky Ortiz (22 years old) on Thursday, December 1st. According to a report by Miami Springs Police, officers from the Miami Springs Police Department were dispatched to a call about a parked car in an alleyway on Monday, November 28. Following a records check of the vehicle, it was discovered that the car had been stolen from Polk County, Florida.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO