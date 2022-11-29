ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

MSPD Arrests Woman on Gun & Theft Charges

Miami Springs Police announced the arrest of Ruby Sky Ortiz (22 years old) on Thursday, December 1st. According to a report by Miami Springs Police, officers from the Miami Springs Police Department were dispatched to a call about a parked car in an alleyway on Monday, November 28. Following a records check of the vehicle, it was discovered that the car had been stolen from Polk County, Florida.
Winter Showcase of Winners at MSSH

Miami Springs Senior High School Golden Players Thespian Troupe 1466 (acting students) competed at the Dade County District 8 Thespian Festival with 13 entries. The categories ranged from monologues and duet acting scenes to musical theatre performances and even playwriting , publicity design and make up design. Eight entries earned...
