AdWeek
EIBWC Podcast: How Brands Can Win Big in the Creator Economy
What is the creator economy, and why should you care? If you’re a marketer, you better care. Especially if you want to reach younger audiences. On this week’s episode of Everything Is Better With Creators, we have a roundtable discussion with three queens of the algorithm: creators Coco Mocoe, and YesJulz, and Whalar’s vp of creative strategy Lizzy Bilasano.
AdWeek
A Holiday Wish for Brand Creativity Centered in LGBTQ+ Experience—on Our Terms
As the holidays arrive, there are some signs of warming representation: Despite prior setbacks and active discrimination, more festive movies starring LGBTQ+ protagonists and actors are entering the pop culture arena. The narrative arcs are classics …. Cynic brings home Optimist Love Interest—but compromises that love for the comfort of...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
AdWeek
Issa Rae's HOORAE Media Partners With Walmart to Support Black Content Creators
Producer, actress and recent Beacon Award recipient Issa Rae has been a relentless advocate for inclusivity on her own crews and through her partnerships with brands including American Express and Google. She is continuing her focus on providing opportunities for marginalized creatives by working with Walmart to launch the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program.
AdWeek
Ugg's Feel House Evolves From PR Stunt to 'Crucial' Marketing Strategy
If there’s such thing as an emotional support brand, Ugg would fit the bill. The California-based brand—known for its shearling boots and cozy apparel—stepped up its comfort game with Ugg Feel House, a hybrid experiential and retail concept designed to cater to both a community of creatives and young, fashion-forward consumers unfamiliar with the brand’s full assortment.
AdWeek
Disney and VideoAmp Team Up for Clean Room Integration
Disney advertising’s new partnership is making it easier for marketers using clean rooms. On Thursday, the company announced it’s teamed up with VideoAmp in an integration that looks to accelerate cross-screen measurement. This new integration uses Disney’s Audience Graph and Ad Exposure Log Files, as well as VideoAmp’s proprietary TV Viewership footprint, powered by the measurement platform’s clean room capabilities.
AdWeek
Spotify’s 2022 ‘Wrapped’ Curates Listeners' Personality Through Their Favorite Tunes
Audio streaming platform Spotify unveiled this year’s Spotify Wrapped Wednesday, and it is highlighting Latin artist Bad Bunny as this year’s most streamed artist globally on the platform through a video campaign. It’s Bad Bunny’s third consecutive year as the most-streamed artist globally, marking the first time any...
AdWeek
How Lego and Epic Games Aim to Make Online Experiences Safe for Children
Initiatives to protect children on digital platforms have seen recent setbacks, putting more of the onus on parents to police their kids’ online experiences. In the U.K., the government plans on removing proposals of its Online Safety Bill that would force Big Tech platforms to remove harmful content. Meanwhile, Twitter’s recent job cuts have reportedly decimated its child safety team.
AdWeek
How Ben Affleck Aims to Do the Opposite of Netflix
Ben Affleck has some ideas for the launch of his new production studio Artists Equity. One of them is to do to the opposite of Netflix’s “assembly line process.”. He said at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit that Netflix’s approach, which results in hundreds of titles per year, makes it “impossible” to produce a lot of high-quality content.
AdWeek
Netflix Knows It Left Millions on the Table Over Glass Onion Release
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has admitted the streamer left “lots” of money on the table with the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the film’s release was always about drumming up buzz to increase the streamer’s subscribers. “It’s a promotional tactic...
AdWeek
How BBDO Is Supercharging the Creative Process With Generative AI
At BBDO, creatives have begun looking to a new creative partner to flesh out storyboards or brainstorm visuals for campaigns: artificial intelligence. The Omnicom-owned agency is exploring how cutting-edge image generation can play a role in its production process with a version of the popular tool Stable Diffusion, which it has tapped to workshop ideas and produce internal materials.
AdWeek
Netflix Could Bring Glass Onion Back to Theaters
While the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has ended, it’s possible the film could return to theaters. Variety reports Netflix is considering a re-release of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel following the film’s debut on the streamer. Initially, Netflix was steadfast in...
AdWeek
Wednesday Stir
–Snoop Dogg is a master entrepreneur, and he’s finally living up to his canine name with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his first pet accessory line. the pet fashion line is inspired by Snoop’s lifestyle and encourages pet parents everywhere to add a little flavor to their fur babies’ drip, curated by Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg. Snoop’s social partner Chemistry created a variety of fun creative social content to tout the brand in true Snoop-inspired style.
AdWeek
Celebrities Are the Ticket to a Memorable Super Bowl Ad
The Super Bowl has become a high stakes wager for brands looking to market during a premier sporting event. In exchange for Fox’s 2023 asking price of $7 million per 30-second slot, advertisers can hit an audience that averages more than 100 million people. Last year’s Super Bowl drew an estimated 208 million viewers.
AdWeek
Snap, New Balance Team Up on Holiday Gifting Concierge Lens
New Balance tapped Snap Inc.’s augmented reality technology and voiceML speech recognition technology to recommend the right accessories, apparel and footwear as gifts for people Snapchatters perceive as Explorers, Homebodies, Runners or Style Seekers. The two companies combined on the Holiday Gifting Concierge lens, which will be available through...
AdWeek
Discord Introduces Server Subscriptions in the U.S.
Following a testing period, Discord rolled out server subscriptions for all servers whose owners are in the U.S. This feature allows servers to offer premium content and features to members who pay for a subscription. Subscriptions can range in price from $2.99 to $199.99 per month, and server owners will...
AdWeek
Reddit Adding Images to Comments in Subreddits
Images are coming to comments on Reddit, but not all over Reddit. The platform said in a blog post Wednesday that subreddits that are safe for work can activate the feature through their moderation tools, adding that more than 1,500 subreddits have done so, thus far. An image icon will...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
@insomniacookies Santa and his Elfluencers are coming in hot this holiday season. #holidays #santa #elfluencer #holidaycookies ♬ original sound – insomniacookies. -Late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies and indie creative agency Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners kick off cookie season by declaring Insomnia the official cookie supplier of the 2022 Holiday Season. The bakery has enlisted Santa and elves to be TikTok influencers, with seven spots leading up to the holidays, including “Santa’s Takeover.”
AdWeek
Emily in Paris: Season 3 and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Emily in Paris: Season 3, Too Hot To Handle: Season 4, Tom Papa: What A Day! and Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Emily in Paris: Season 3 comes to Netflix on Dec. 21. A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily (Lily Collins) arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies. New cast members include Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling.
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-Heritage boot and clothing company Wolverine is honoring those who work hard at its Michigan distribution center, when orders multiply. The campaign, done with creative production house Live Tribe, showcase those in the warehouse, on the delivery route and everywhere in-between to make holiday wishes come true. Visit the Wolverine blog to read the stories of those making the holidays brighter for Wolverine wearers.
