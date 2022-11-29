Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.

1 DAY AGO