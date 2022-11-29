Read full article on original website
Related
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
tipranks.com
Musk says Apple CEO never considered removing Twitter from App Store
Elon Musk tweeted that he had a "good conversation" with Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, saying the two "resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter (TWTR) potentially being removed from the App Store." "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," Musk added. Reference Link. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks...
tipranks.com
Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?
Amazon is discontinuing three small ventures in India as part of its efforts to cut costs and improve its profitability. Despite regulatory challenges and immense competition, India remains a key international market for the company. Amazon continues to invest in growth areas, like cloud computing, in India. Over the past...
tipranks.com
Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.
tipranks.com
U.S. FDA Removes Clinical Hold For BEAM Drug Candidate
Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) were down in morning trading on Friday even as the biotechnology company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted the clinical hold and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BEAM-201. BEAM-201 is the company’s drug candidate for...
tipranks.com
Musk’s SpaceX Gets FCC Nod to Deploy up to 7,500 Satellites
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted SpaceX the approval to launch 7,500 Starlink satellites. The company had originally applied for the launch of 29,988 satellites. The FCC has currently deferred its decision on the remaining satellites. Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) approval to launch...
tipranks.com
Apple’s iPhone Woes Ease but Questions Remain Around Future Production in China
Finally, some welcome news for Apple (AAPL) on the iPhone production front. On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities called an end to the Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou – also referred to as iPhone city – home to Foxconn’s major Apple production hub. This is no doubt a positive...
tipranks.com
Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Caught up in China’s COVID Chaos
Nio stock has been volatile due to the uncertainty pertaining to China’s COVID-19 policies and the related impact on supply chain. The company’s ability to meet its Q4 deliveries and revenue target will be impacted if China doesn’t ease its Zero COVID Policy. The U.S.-listed shares of...
tipranks.com
3 Superior “Strong Buy” Stocks That Can Capture Market Share
Costco, Apple, and Uber are three top-notch companies that could continue taking market share as we head into an economic downturn. Wall Street is upbeat on each stock, even amid mounting macro pressures. A recession may be unavoidable as the Federal Reserve continues to move forward with its rate-hiking cycle....
Comments / 0