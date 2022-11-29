In this exclusive interview, GW tracks down guitarist Raggi and bassist De Angelis to find out exactly what makes the Måneskin steamroller rock (and roll) Has there been a rock band from anywhere that has completely killed it like Måneskin during the past two years? Since winning the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest in May 2021 with their golden riff-rap-rock blaster Zitti e Buoni, the young and impossibly charismatic Italian foursome have become a worldwide sensation, dominating radio and streaming charts with a steady stream of knockout singles.

1 DAY AGO