Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar solo of 2022?
Each and every 12 months brings a cavalcade of fretboard-searing guitar solos, but this year’s felt especially incendiary. The obvious highlight is Polyphia and Steve Vai’s bridging of shred’s generational divide, but there were exceptional leads from across the genre spectrum. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in...
Guitar World Magazine
Emily Barone: "Rather than just looking at the tabs, taking the time to understand what’s going on harmonically and structurally can teach you so much"
Though only 18 years old, electric guitar virtuoso Emily Barone has already captured the attention of multiple well-known virtuosos. Nita Strauss and Steve Vai, for instance, have shown support to the Rhode Island native and Berklee student on social media, where Barone frequently shares dynamite covers that showcase not only her technical skill, but also her killer tone and unique approach to the instrument.
Guitar World Magazine
NOFX's Fat Mike: “You can play bass better with a thin pick. Our job, as bass players, is to play whole notes – not sharp ones – and play them smooth”
The frontman on why a bassist's job in a punk-rock band is to make everyone else sound good, and why a track he wrote for Blink-182 is the “worst song” on NOFX's upcoming record, Double Album. Fat Mike isn’t much of a guitar collector, at least not in...
Guitar World Magazine
Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi on Eurovision glory, supporting the Stones and making guitar-driven rock with zero limits
In this exclusive interview, GW tracks down guitarist Raggi and bassist De Angelis to find out exactly what makes the Måneskin steamroller rock (and roll) Has there been a rock band from anywhere that has completely killed it like Måneskin during the past two years? Since winning the prestigious Eurovision Song Contest in May 2021 with their golden riff-rap-rock blaster Zitti e Buoni, the young and impossibly charismatic Italian foursome have become a worldwide sensation, dominating radio and streaming charts with a steady stream of knockout singles.
Comments / 0