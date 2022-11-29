Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
UpStream Raises $140M in Series B Funding
UpStream, a Greensboro, NC-based main care providers and know-how firm, raised $140M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to just about $185M thus far, was led by Coatue and Dragoneer with participation from Avidity Companions, Outline Ventures and Mubadala. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Vial Raises $67M in Series B Funding
Vial, a San Francisco, CA-based Contract Analysis Group (CRO), raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Normal Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the medical growth of medicines. Led by CEO Simon...
aiexpress.io
Prophia Raises $10.2M in Series A Funding
Prophia, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of AI expertise for lease abstraction and industrial actual property (CRE) information administration, raised $10.2M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Cercano Administration, with participation from SignalFire. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its suite of...
aiexpress.io
LiquiDonate Raises $2.25M in Seed Funding
LiquiDonate, a San Francisco, CA-based local weather tech startup bringing sustainable options to retail returns, raised $2.25M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Sean Plaice, Gene D’Ovidio, Sean Behr, and Jill Greenwald. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io
ResortPass Raises $26M in Series B Funding
ResortPass, a New York-based firm providing day entry to luxurious accommodations and resorts world wide, raised $26M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Declaration Companions and 14W, with participation from CRV, William Morris Endeavor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Brian Kelly. The corporate intends to make use...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
aiexpress.io
Teampay Raises USD47M in Series B Funding
Teampay, a New York-based supplier of a buying platform, raised $47M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to $65M, was led by Fin Enterprise Capital, with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle, and Espresso Capital. Led by CEO Andrew Hoag, Teampay helps corporations streamline the buying...
aiexpress.io
Stellar Raises $20M in Series B Funding
Stellar, a Dallas, TX-based technology-driven market for the Single-Household Rental (SFR) market, raised $20M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Weatherford Capital with participation from Brick & Mortar Ventures, S3 Ventures, Alerion Ventures, and Navigate Ventures. At the side of the financing, David Seider, Principal at Weatherford Capital, has been appointed to Stellar’s Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
FigBytes Raises Additional US$14.5M Funding
FigBytes, an Ottawa, Canada-based supplier of an environmental, social, governance (ESG) perception platform for technique, knowledge, reporting and stakeholder engagement, raised extra US$14.5M in funding. Backers included current investor Quantum Innovation Fund, an affiliate of Quantum Vitality Companions, along with a US $4.5M debt facility from Silicon Valley Financial institution....
aiexpress.io
Aja Labs Raises $2.5M in Seed Funding
Aja Labs, a Raleigh, NC-based hair fiber science firm, raised $2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Influence America Fund, Higher Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participation from Diishan Imira. The strategic group of angels and traders contains Overlap Holdings, Joshua Mailman Basis, Making of Black Angels & Commune Angels, Debut Capital, and particular person contributors.
aiexpress.io
Viridios Capital Raises $55M in Series B Funding
Viridios Capital, a Sydney, Australia-based sustainable finance and know-how firm allocating funding capital to carbon finance tasks consistent with the UN Sustainable Improvement Objectives, raised $55M in Collection B funding. The spherical, announced in October 2022, was led by Roc Companions, which can take a Board seat, in line with...
aiexpress.io
Endpoint Payment Solutions Closes Pre-Seed Round
Endpoint Payment Solutions, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of fee card options, raised an undisclosed quantity in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by MJC Companions and Noemis Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing its platform, with targets to go reside with its...
aiexpress.io
Mirage Secures US$1.4M Pre-Seed Funding
Mirage, a New York-based startup that develops that develops Augmented Actuality creation, storage, and NFT marketable content material, raised $1.4M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was co-led by Aglaé Ventures and Delphi Digital, with participation from Palm Tree Crew, Cozomo de Medici, G Cash, Will Value, Rahilla Zafar, Cooper Turley, Jon Itzler, and Chase Chapman.
aiexpress.io
Giraffe360 Raises $16M in Funding
Giraffe360, a London, UK-based actual property digicam startup, raised $16M in funding. The spherical was led by Founders Fund with participation from LAUNCHub Ventures, Hoxton Ventures, HCVC and Change Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and develop growth efforts and enterprise attain.
aiexpress.io
NEC Orchestrating Future Fund Closes At US$140M
NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a Tokyo, Japan-based agency centered on IT and community applied sciences, closed its NEC Orchestrating Future Fund, at US$140M. This fund was made potential by way of investments from NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance coverage Firm, Restricted, Sumitomo Mitsui Belief Financial institution, Restricted, Fund Company for the Abroad Improvement of Japan’s ICT and Postal Companies Inc., and Japan Industrial Companions.
aiexpress.io
Clearwater Analytics Closes Acquisition of Jump Technology
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a Boise, ID-based supplier of SaaS-based funding accounting, accomplished the acquisition of Bounce Know-how, a Paris, France-based supplier of funding administration software program. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Clearwater Analytics will consolidate its market place and speed up progress of...
aiexpress.io
645 Ventures Closes $347M Fourth Fund and First Select Fund
645 Ventures, a San Francisco and New York-based early-stage enterprise capital agency that companions with founders constructing know-how corporations, closed its fourth fund, Fund IV, and launched its first alternative fund, Choose I. The 2 funds, whose closings totaled $347M, are backed by restricted companions together with endowments, foundations, fund...
aiexpress.io
Global Hands-On VC Launches Fund I
World Fingers-On VC (GHOVC), a Tokyo, Japan- and Palo Alto, CA-based enterprise capital agency, accomplished a 5 billion yen first-close towards a 15 billion yen fund. LPs in GHOVC Fund I Funding Restricted Partnership embody Sojitz Company, SOMPO Gentle Vortex Inc., and SunBridge Company. GHOVC will spend money on Japanese...
aiexpress.io
Produce8 Closes $6M Funding Round
Produce8, a Vancouver, BC, Canada-based startup SaaS firm aiming to scale back distractions and improve productiveness for distributed and digital-first groups, raised $6M in funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its operations and enterprise attain. Produce8 is a digital...
aiexpress.io
Verdant Robotics cultivates $46.5M in Series A funding
Verdant Robotics introduced the shut of $46.5 million in Collection A funding, an funding interval that took three rounds during the last three years. The funding will allow the corporate to scale the manufacturing of its superior agricultural robotic cultivation know-how and speed up go to market packages. With the shut of this spherical, the corporate has raised a complete of $46.5 million to this point (supply: Crunchbase).
