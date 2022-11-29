ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
myfourandmore.com

Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach

It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
progressivegrocer.com

Publix Expands Presence in Myrtle Beach Area

Publix Super Markets continues to expand its operations in the popular vacation spot of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Southeast grocer opened its newest store in the area at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center. The 46,811-square-foot store is an anchor tenant of Coventry Marketplace and is the second Publix store to open in Myrtle Beach in November. The food retailer opened a 46,791-square-foot store on Nov. 2 at The Marketplace at the Mill, which is located at 136 Sapwood Road.
WMBF

Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Of the more than 60 antebellum homes in Georgetown, the Kaminski House stands out as one of the most representative of the Georgian style of the era. Built on a bluff overlooking the Sampit River, the Kaminski House is typical of the Low country “single house” style of the mid-18th century.
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
WBTW News13

New Publix in Myrtle Beach now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday. The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to expand across the region with the opening […]
WECT

New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
WMBF

Overpopulation of cats puts Grand Strand nonprofit in desperate need of adoptions, donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safe Haven 4 Cats SC is a nonprofit that has been working since 2015 to find homes for feral and unwanted cats and kittens. “We don’t have a shelter or a building,” said Ana Paulus, the treasurer for Safe Haven 4 Cats SC. “We are straight foster home volunteers. 100% unpaid and all the money that we get in goes straight to the care of the kittens.”
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
