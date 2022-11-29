Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Check out this unique Christmas experience in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A Horry County tourist attraction is adding more Christmas spirit this season and they want your family to join them!. In addition to the thousands of Christmas lights at River Island Adventure, there are several attractions to keep you and your family entertained this season at "Christmas at the outpost."
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of South Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Brookgreen Gardens for their beautiful Nights of a Thousand Candles event. Keep reading to learn more.
Winter Wonderland at The Beach event returns to Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is ready to kick off the holiday season with the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland at The Beach event, according to a news release. The Winter Wonderland at The Beach Tree Lighting and Art Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Myrtle Beach […]
myfourandmore.com
Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach
It’s that time of year again! The time when the weather starts to get colder, the days get shorter, and everyone starts to get a little bit…well, let’s just say “less cheerful.” For some people, Christmas cheer comes naturally. But for others, it can be hard to muster up those good festive feelings.
WMBF
Grand Strand artists to be on display at inaugural Art Walk at Winter Wonderland
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Local artists from across the Grand Strand will have their artwork on display on Thursday night for people to enjoy or even buy during Winter Wonderland at Myrtle Beach’s very first Art Walk. Eight local artists will be set up in pairs at the...
WMBF
Coastal Grand Mall is your one stop shop this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This time of year, we venture out to create memories for ourselves and our loved ones that will last a lifetime. These memories are fueled by all the magic that comes with the holiday season - the sights, the sounds, and the smells. For 18...
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Expands Presence in Myrtle Beach Area
Publix Super Markets continues to expand its operations in the popular vacation spot of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Southeast grocer opened its newest store in the area at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center. The 46,811-square-foot store is an anchor tenant of Coventry Marketplace and is the second Publix store to open in Myrtle Beach in November. The food retailer opened a 46,791-square-foot store on Nov. 2 at The Marketplace at the Mill, which is located at 136 Sapwood Road.
WMBF
Come experience some amazing history at the Kaminski House Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Of the more than 60 antebellum homes in Georgetown, the Kaminski House stands out as one of the most representative of the Georgian style of the era. Built on a bluff overlooking the Sampit River, the Kaminski House is typical of the Low country “single house” style of the mid-18th century.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
WMBF
The 34th Annual Community Christmas Dinner is back to the Grand Strand for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Christmas Dinner, Inc. sole purpose of providing nutritious meals for those in need throughout Georgetown and Horry counties. The meals are available only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They began as a relatively small, individual effort over 30 years ago has grown...
New Publix in Myrtle Beach now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday. The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to expand across the region with the opening […]
‘Breathtaking’: Brookgreen Gardens aglow with Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens is gorgeous at any time of day, but at this time of year at night, the gardens are literally sparkling. Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the most beloved-holiday events in the southeastern United States. Hundreds of thousands of lightbulbs create a glittering scene across the […]
WMBF
‘It’s one of our favorite times every year’: Christmas has arrived in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway has been busy getting downtown ready for the holiday season. “It’s one of our favorite times every year and every year we try to take it up a notch,” said Hillary Howard, the Executive Director of Downtown Alive in the City of Conway.
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting. Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot. The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier,...
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
WECT
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
WMBF
Overpopulation of cats puts Grand Strand nonprofit in desperate need of adoptions, donations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safe Haven 4 Cats SC is a nonprofit that has been working since 2015 to find homes for feral and unwanted cats and kittens. “We don’t have a shelter or a building,” said Ana Paulus, the treasurer for Safe Haven 4 Cats SC. “We are straight foster home volunteers. 100% unpaid and all the money that we get in goes straight to the care of the kittens.”
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Hudson Capital Properties Sells Inspire Coastal Grand in Myrtle Beach for $53.2M
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hudson Capital Properties (HCP) has sold Inspire Coastal Grand, a 194-unit active adult community in Myrtle Beach. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $53.2 million. Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented HCP in the transaction. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom...
