While Christmas is not, in actuality, a holiday I specifically celebrate, it is a day of the year that I really enjoy. Even where I live, in the very un-wintery Los Angeles, Christmas does have a unique air about it. The streets empty and all the transplants depart town, leaving L.A. empty and still for this one day out of the year. And this stillness, to me, is the perfect atmosphere for curling up with a stack of books and some tea, and having a cozy day all to myself. This year, let’s make Christmas — or any of the still, lazy days this winter — an opportunity to explore some manga as part of that stack you curl up with. And what better way than to include some cozy, Christmas manga choices?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO