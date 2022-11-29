Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
The Best Book Covers of 2022
Where 2021 was the year of the book blob, this year there’s been both a push back against the cover design trend, as well as a movement away from it being the defining book cover design of the year. Certainly, there are still the colorful blobs, but they’re not as abundant as they were just a year ago. And despite what design blogs have speculated to be the cover trends of 2022, the reality is, no single trend seems to define this year. A lot of what we’ve seen play out in previous years continues on this year, making it especially interesting to consider what the best designs were in 2022.
bookriot.com
The Joy of Seeing Yourself in Literature
In the spring of last year when I was in the throes of a complicated identity crisis, reading Filipina author Mia P. Manansala’s cozy mystery debut Arsenic and Adobo felt like validating my entire existence. With its mention of tasty Filipino fare, I felt a shift in me as I was struggling to find a sense of my place in this world. Since most of the time I don’t see myself in the books I read, it made me feel seen long after I turned the last page.
bookriot.com
Full Meta Jacket: 10 Nonfiction Books about the Stories Behind Books
For those of us who love reading both fiction and nonfiction, there’s a certain category of book that combines these loves: nonfiction books about books. While I do sometimes read literary biographies, history, and criticism, there’s a particular category that rules them all. I love the books that dive into the fascinating stories behind literary phenomena. Because books, even singularly weird fiction that seems like it must have sprung from an author’s brain fully formed, don’t truly arrive out of nowhere. They reflect the times around them. Authors inevitably draw their ideas from somewhere. A book’s impact can expand beyond those who’ve read it or even people who’ve ever heard of it.
bookriot.com
The “Culture War” Designation is Journalistic Negligence: Book Censorship News, December 2, 2022
A weakening journalism industry is one arm of the octopus which has allowed book bans and censorship to thrive in the current environment. It’s not just the loss of local news, though. Further contributing is the insistence of calling book censorship a matter of “culture war.”. Censorship is...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
bookriot.com
Anniversary Editions of YA Novels Perfect for Gifting
There’s nothing we love more than a fantastic edition of a great YA book, and with so many amazing books out there, it’s become quite the cornucopia of lovely anniversary and special editions! Anniversary and special editions often come with gorgeous new or revamped covers, exclusive content in the form of author interviews or commentary, and sometimes even bonus content like short stories! Many even have some jaw-dropping design elements that we are obsessed with, so it makes sense that these editions are ideal for gifting!
bookriot.com
True Crime for Nonfiction November
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss true crime for a (belated) Nonfiction November. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!. Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust,...
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
bookriot.com
6 Winter and Christmas Manga to Read This Holiday Season
While Christmas is not, in actuality, a holiday I specifically celebrate, it is a day of the year that I really enjoy. Even where I live, in the very un-wintery Los Angeles, Christmas does have a unique air about it. The streets empty and all the transplants depart town, leaving L.A. empty and still for this one day out of the year. And this stillness, to me, is the perfect atmosphere for curling up with a stack of books and some tea, and having a cozy day all to myself. This year, let’s make Christmas — or any of the still, lazy days this winter — an opportunity to explore some manga as part of that stack you curl up with. And what better way than to include some cozy, Christmas manga choices?
bookriot.com
Comics and Graphic Novels to Read When You’re Under the Weather
Autumn and winter are my favorite seasons, but they come with one big downside: getting sick. As an experienced shut-in, I don’t encounter too many germs, but I do get sick sometimes, including on the October day when I had to come up with a topic for this article: after over two and a half years of successfully dodging COVID, it finally got me.
bookriot.com
Enter to Win a Kindle Paperwhite & Holiday Book Bundle!
Book Riot is teaming up with Harlequin.com to give away a Kindle Paperwhite plus a holiday book bundle of the following titles:. One Christmas Wish by Brenda Jackson. To enter, simply fill out the form for a chance to win!. Here’s a bit more about Harlequin: Harlequin.com is the official...
bookriot.com
December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It may be the last month of the year, but it’s definitely not too late to grab a fantastic newly released book. Find out which new title is the perfect match for your sign below, along with a glimpse at what you can expect in the month ahead.
bookriot.com
Grumpy / Sunshine Duo Books for Fans of Wednesday and Enid
The grumpy / sunshine trope is nothing new, but watching Wednesday and Enid becoming the best and unlikeliest of friends in the new Netflix show reminded me of just how much I love that dynamic whether in friendships or romances. There’s just something about a hardened, stoic character being soft for that one overly optimistic person in their life, and that soft character showing their hard edges in return, that makes me go all warm and fuzzy inside. And fortunately there is no shortage of grumpy / sunshine duo books that feature exactly that.
Comments / 0