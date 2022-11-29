(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved public hearing dates for two proposed pipeline ordinances that would regulate carbon capture pipelines. The hearings will be held on December 13th, 20th and 27th at 9:30 am. The Supervisors could waive the 2nd and 3rd readings and approve the ordinances after the first hearing on December 13th. The board set aside an hour of time to hear comments from the public.

