Emmet Co. Supervisors Set Public Hearing Dates for Pipeline Ordinances
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved public hearing dates for two proposed pipeline ordinances that would regulate carbon capture pipelines. The hearings will be held on December 13th, 20th and 27th at 9:30 am. The Supervisors could waive the 2nd and 3rd readings and approve the ordinances after the first hearing on December 13th. The board set aside an hour of time to hear comments from the public.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office Receives News AEDs
(Jackson, MN)--The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has received some life-saving technology that will be installed in every squad car. Sheriff Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken says the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley charitable Trust awarded...
Kossuth County Livestock Producer Fined by Iowa DNR
(Des Moines)--Several livestock producers, including one in Kossuth County, have been fined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in recent weeks for failing to comply with manure management requirements, according to DNR records. Most of the violations pertained to required annual updates of manure management plans, which determine how...
Construction Underway on New Dorm at Arnolds Park Amusement Park
(Arnolds Park)--International and seasonal workers at Arnolds Park Amusement Park will have a new place to call home. A new dorm is being built at the corner of Zephyr Drive and Okoboji Grove Road, across the street from the park. Officials say the proximity of the dormitory will alleviate most transportation issues for workers. The dorm will house 115 workers.
Jackson FD Responds to House Fire
(Jackson, MN)--The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire early this(Friday) morning. The fire was reported shortly after 6:30 am at 101 Branch Street in Jackson. Initial reports from the scene indicated two people who were in the house were injured after apparently escaping through a window. Heavy fire...
USDA Declares Disaster Area for SW Minn. County Due to Drought
(St. Paul)--Cottonwood County in southwest Minnesota has been designated a primary natural disaster area due to drought, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. The designation also includes the contiguous counties of Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Redwood, Brown and Watonwan. The designation allows...
ILCC, Estherville FD Offering Firefighter Class
(Estherville)--Iowa Lakes Community College and the Estherville Fire Department have teamed up to offer a free Fire Fighter I class beginning Monday, December 5th. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan says the class will be held at the Estherville Fire Station and is designed for those interested in working at a full-time fire department or becoming a volunteer firefighter in their community.
Avera Holy Family Hosting Holiday Blood Drive
(Estherville)--Avera Holy Family Hospital is hosting its annual Holiday "Gift of Life" Blood Drive on Wednesday, December 7th. Avera Community Relations Director Cheryl Sherry says the blood drive will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sherry says there is a greater need for blood around the holidays. Sherry...
School Official Reminds Parents to Make Sure Kids Are Dressed for Colder Temperatures
(Estherville)--Winter like weather is here and school officials are reminding parents to make sure their kids are dressed appropriately for the colder temperatures. GTRA Superintendent Marshall Lewis. Lewis says elementary kids will still be going outside for recess. He says the school can provide assistance with winter clothing for families...
ILCC Seeking New Businesses for Work Place Learning Program
(Estherville)--Iowa Lakes Community College is seeking new businesses to provide job shadows and other opportunities for area high school students. Iowa Lakes Intermediary Connections Coordinator Autumn Larsen. Larsen says she works with the 12 high schools in the five county Iowa Lakes region. She provides details about the job shadows...
