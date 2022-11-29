Read full article on original website
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Christmas At The Cathedral Best Holiday Event in Sioux Falls
Now in its 26-year Christmas At The Cathedral ushers in the holiday season here in Sioux Falls at the historic Cathedral of Saint Joseph. This year the highly acclaimed production brings us “Journey in Faith,” a first-hand account of God’s Incarnation into the human race. There will...
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit
Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
2022 Downtown Sioux Falls ‘Parade of Lights’ Winners Are In
Last Friday night thousands of residents from in and around the Sioux Empire showed how much they love a parade, as an estimated 54,300 people attended the 30th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls "Parade of Lights" on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street. You knew the crowd was going...
Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months
Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
Is Sioux Falls Really The Worst City for Breakfast Lovers?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even if you aren't a huge breakfast fan, it can be truly difficult to resist some classic breakfast smells in the morning such as the tempting aromas from bacon and eggs or fluffy pancakes. The Sioux Empire is lucky to have...
Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 – Tickets are On-Sale NOW
Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets are on sale now. Just in time to make great...
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Welcomes A Large Crowd to Downtown
One of the biggest holiday traditions in Sioux Falls took place last Friday evening. Thousands of lights lit up downtown for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. The evening was nothing but merry and bright!. Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the 30th Annual Parade of Lights sets the tone...
Need To Watch The Game? Here Are 10 Best Sioux Falls Sports Bars
If you haven't been paying attention to sports lately, there is a lot going on. Between the FIFA World Cup, college football Rivalry Week, and crazy NFL matchups, there are tons of games to watch on television. It's hard to keep track of all the big sports moments! This could...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Desperately Needs Red Kettle Bell Ringers
You can't walk in or out of a grocery or department store this time of year without hearing the familiar sound of a bell ringing for the Salvation Army and their Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign is once again underway here in the Sioux Empire, however, this holiday season, the...
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Tickets Still Available for USF-Augustana Basketball on Saturday
It is a great weekend of sports in South Dakota with Gonzaga and Baylor playing in a big-time college basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday and SDSU playing their first playoff game of 2022 in Brookings on Saturday. In addition to those two big games, there will be...
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
What You Need to Know About the Results-Townsquare Media Toy Drive
Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide enough toys for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn) to last throughout the next year. While you're shopping this holiday season if you could pick up an extra gift for a child...
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls
Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
What to Expect At Tinsel and Tails Craft and Bake Sale
You can expect to see some adorable animals looking for their forever homes. You can expect to see some delightful baked goods, and amazing craft items too!. Plus you can expect to be a part of a whole crowd supporting the work of the Sioux Falls Humane Society. Tinsel and...
