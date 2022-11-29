ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

St. Louis County Adds New Snowplows

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Ten new snowplows have been added to the St. Louis County fleet of 120 to keep about 3,000 miles of roads clear this winter. This year’s additions have been custom designed using input from drivers and supervisors and feature a variety of new features.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Nurses Vote To Authorize A Strike

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Once again, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) have voted to approve a strike at hospitals in the Twin Ports, Two Harbors and the Twin Cities. The strike authorization comes after eight months of negotiations with hospital executives have failed to reach an agreement.
DULUTH, MN

