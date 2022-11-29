ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top 10: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat Still Have No Timeline On Return Of Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat are still taking things slow with guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues but is with the team on the four-game road trip. The Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday at TD Garden. “He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said. “I do...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum makes some more NBA history

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum is on a historic run this season, and with a future king and queen in attendance, the Celtics superstar etched his name in the NBA record books once again on Wednesday night.In fact, Tatum did so twice in Boston's thrilling 134-121 win over the Miami Heat at TD Garden. He established two new NBA records on his way to a 49-point offensive clinic against Miami, accomplishing both in the fourth quarter.His first came with 3:42 left to play, when Tatum drained the 900th three of his career. The triple made Tatum the youngest player to hit...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick, odds: C's look for back-to-back wins over Heat

The red-hot Boston Celtics will aim for a second consecutive win over the Miami Heat and their sixth straight win overall on Friday when the two teams meet again in Boston. The Celtics picked up their 14th win in the past 15 games on Wednesday, cruising past Miami, 134-121. Jayson Tatum scored 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, to go along with 11 rebounds.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR

