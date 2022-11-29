Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
comicon.com
‘Hexware’ #1 Preview: ‘The Magic Order’ Meets ‘Blade Runner’
“Why sell your soul…when you can buy a new one?. In a corporate-ruled world where class inequality is greater than ever, a desperate, lonely populace is drawn to neo-spiritualism and hedge magic. When their teenage daughter is murdered, the Marks family is left asking the gods what they did...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Hellboy’ Meets ‘Zelda’ In Whatnot’s ‘Quested’ #1
“Rising star at Marvel (Spider-Man 2099) and DC Comics, Kim Jacinto, provides an iconic debut cover, with art by Kit Wallis, the artist behind the hit series Good Boy. Quested fuses the attitude of Hellboy and the fantasy-adventure spirit of Legend of Zelda as it follows the questing misadventures of pawn shop owner and morally ambiguous hero-for-hire, Jinx, through a world filled with lizard henchmen, dungeon-bosses, and unicorn burgers!
comicon.com
Gordon Gone: Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #2
“Batman has joined forces with his arch-nemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?”
comicon.com
The Crisis Continues In ‘Dark Crisis: War Zone’ #1 Preview
Writer: Jeremy Adams, Frank Tieri, Stephanie Williams, Matthew Rosenberg, Delilah S. Dawson. Artist: Fernando Pasarin, Serge Acuna, Caitlin Yarsky, George Kambadais, Tom Derenick. Inks: Matt Ryan, Acuna. Colours: Matt Herms, Peter Patnazis. Letters: Troy Peteri, Chris Rosa. “A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!. As the Hall of Justice falls, get...
comicon.com
Preview: A Future No One Is Prepared For In ‘It’s Only Teenage Wasteland’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of It’s Only Teenage Wasteland #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Curt Pires, artist Jacoby Salcedo, and colorist Mark Dale. ‘When his parents go out of town for the weekend, Mexican-American high schooler Javi decides to throw a party–one that’ll launch him and his buds into popularity! Or at least get them noticed by some girls. But when things take a turn for the worse, Javi and his friends are thrust into a situation and future they could have never possibly prepared for.
comicon.com
Vacation To The Emerald Isle: Previewing Ablaze’s ‘Family Time’ #1
“The O’Connell family (Lily – age 13; Tyler – age 11; and their parents) are vacationing in Ireland when they encounter an old man with a mysterious crystal that seemingly teleports them 1,000 years back in time. Unsure whether they have stumbled into a historical re-enactment, the family must befriend Rory, a timid local, battle a medieval tyrant named Ciaran and his henchmen, and figure out how to get back to the present, while Lily learns to use her newfound superpowers.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 5
It’s a storytelling trope to see a victim become the villain. That’s exactly what this season of Titans is doing, and this week’s episode was a pivotal one as it was the first step in seeing Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) fulfill his destiny. The episode had enough action and suspense to both entertain and put up a fight. It just wasn’t enough, though. Sebastian ultimately went with his mother, which is the season’s turning point into his descent into villainy. Also, the Titans certainly didn’t make it easy on Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).
comicon.com
Webcomic Weekly: ‘I Hear The Blues-A-Killin’ Brings You The Frasier Meets Columbo Mashup You Never Knew You Needed
Webcomic Weekly, a regular (sometimes even weekly) look at all things comic and online. This week, the splendid mashup of I Hear The Blues-a-Killin’ by Joe Chouinard, bringing the worlds of two TV titans crashing together as Frasier meets Columbo. Oh, this is just superb… Joe Chouinard’s I Hear...
comicon.com
The Feud Continues This February In ‘Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again’
It’s already (slime) time for a rematch. Dynamite announced Thursday a sequel to their successful Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids miniseries — Madballs Vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again, Slime Again. The rematch spans eons with the first issue chronicling the initial tussle between the Cro-Madballs and Neanderthal Pail Kids. Writer Sholly Fisch and artist Jason Crosby also return for more of the mayhem. Additionally, each issue will be packed with stories, puzzles, and activity pages.
comicon.com
Preview: The Concluding Volume Of ‘Karl The Viking’ From The Master Don Lawrence
The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire was Don Lawrence’s painted masterpiece but Karl The Viking showed off the master’s artwork in its black and white perfection…. The reprinting of Don Lawrence’s The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire by the Treasury of British Comics has been one of those projects met with adoration from so many fans who never believed they’d ever see a complete, definitive collection of one of the touchstones of classic British comic art.
comicon.com
Family Trees So Twisted: Reviewing ‘Batgirls 2022 Annual’ #1
‘Batgirls’ meets ‘Freaky Friday’ in the first annual for one of DC Comics’ most colorful and fun books on the stands. Far more pages give us more time with the Batgirls as their world continues to grow and solidify, continuing to be a dynamic colorful, and very energetic place to visit full of so much character depth.
comicon.com
Skybound Reveal A Frightening First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #4
Skybound lofted the coffin lid up to reveal a first look at Creepshow #4, arriving in comic book shops on Wednesday December 28th and based on the Shudder TV series of the same name. And, like previous issues, we get two terrifying tales. First, Kyle Starks (I HATE THIS PLACE)...
comicon.com
The Mystery Gets Weirder: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #3 Reviewed
Tim Drake is the best Robin. Sorry but that’s just facts. The third issue of his titular solo series shows exactly why. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, and Tom Napolitano continue Tim’s adventures as reveal his enemy. On the rooftops of Gotham, Tim Drake finds himself under...
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #41: Post-Enies Lobby Arc
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com
‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ Celebrates Its 3.5 Year Anniversary
Time sure does fly and can you believe that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating its three and a half year anniversary? As a gift, Netmarble is providing the mobile game’s players plenty of exciting new content in the latest update dubbed the “Ultimate One.” There is a new playable hero, in-game events and more. See what’s in store below.
comicon.com
Let’s Get Dangerous: Talking Dynamite Comics’ ‘Darkwing Duck’ With Amanda Deibert
He is the terror that flaps in the night! He is the spoon scooping the cereal of injustice! He is Darkwing Duck and he’s returning to comics in January! Leading up to the series launch, we sat down with series writer Amanda Deibert and said let’s get dangerous!
comicon.com
A Slayer Forgotten, A Slayer Lost: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
‘The Vampire Slayer’ tackles the elephant in the room amongst Buffy’s friends, as their actions meant to help the Slayer have come back to haunt them all in the most terrible way. This series is character driven through and through, spending a whole issue with the crew of characters bearing their souls in the most human and cathartic way possible. Anyone that is a fan of the Buffy world needs to be picking this book up.
comicon.com
Adam Glass’ AfterShock Comics’ Series ‘The Normals’ Gets Optioned For Television
AfterShock Comics and its parent company AfterShock Media announces that Adam Glass’ series The Normals has been optioned by Werner Films for Australia’s SBS. The comic book series is to be executive produced by Werner Films’ Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies alongside Glass and AfterShock’s Jon Kramer, Carrie Stein and Lee Kramer. Louise Fox will act as showrunner for the proposed series and Rive Gauche Television, an AfterShock Media company, will distribute it globally.
comicon.com
Bonding A Crew The Starfleet Way: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #2
‘Star Trek’ continues to bring bold concepts and intriguing mixes of characters together while adding so much to the almost sixty-year-old tapestry that is Star Trek. One of the things central to Trek shows has been the characters that we follow around, and those crew dynamics start to really form and gel in this second issue.
