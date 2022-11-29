Read full article on original website
“I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.”
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Hosea 2:19: "I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion." Sounding somewhat like a groom to a bride, God makes a promise to those who pledge themselves to Him for life. He tells us what He will do for us if we will trust, love, and obey Him in return. We know that God is faithful in keeping His promises. Let's strive to be faithful in our promises we make to Him, our Lord and Master. Amen!
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Romans 12:12: "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer." The Christian is encouraged to reflect attributes of Jesus as the trials of the day are encountered. Let us be joyful in the hope we have of life beyond the here and the now. Let us exercise patience when things do not go as we'd like, and let us always have a strong prayer life. In so doing, we are able to let others see Jesus through us. To God be the glory! Amen!
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible. Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4)...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.
Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
Run-Off Election Places Tim Gray as Chancery Clerk
One thing about elections, the vote counting is always interesting. I'm not sure how many years I have covered Simpson County Elections for MageeNews. I guess I would say about 12 years. When our MageeNews.com crew began reporting and filming, we had to hang out the windows in the Circuit Clerk's office to get any type of internet signal! Through the years, the internet at the court house has improved…but I learned at many elections you can't always count on streaming services.
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS
WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College's Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college's Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
