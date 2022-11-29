Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves ONG Rate Hike
Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) customers can soon expect to see their monthly bills increase. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved the increase during a meeting on Tuesday and said it will help ONG cover higher business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments. "So what we have going into the winter is...
news9.com
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
news9.com
Green Country Students Participate In AeroGames Drone Competition
Middle and High School students from all over Green Country were in Pryor Friday for the AeroGames drone competition hosted by Rogers State University. "The 15 high school teams coming out today have never physically seen the course behind me and they coded how the drone was going to fly through it without putting eyes on the course," said organizer Curt Sparling.
Comments / 0