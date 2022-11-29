Read full article on original website
kalw.org
San Jose homeless population projected to increase significantly by 2024
KALW reached out to the housing department of San Jose about the projections, but they did not respond. According to the results of the Point-in-Time 2022 homeless census, not much has changed since 2019. The overall number of homeless individuals counted in San Jose this year increased by 11 percent.
pajaronian.com
Reward offered for dogs’ killer
WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
Paradise Post
San Jose wins $20 million to turn downtown motel into homeless housing
San Jose scored nearly $20 million in state funds to transform a motel downtown into homeless housing, as Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded his last Homekey grants of 2022. The $19.9 million will allow the city to purchase the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn on South Second Street. For now, the motel will serve as temporary housing for homeless residents. But ultimately, city officials plan to redevelop the site — replacing the motel with two apartment buildings for low-income and homeless tenants, as well as market-rate housing.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
SFist
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised
By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
Proposed sites for tiny homes in San Jose face opposition
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There was a heated debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting in San Jose over housing. The city is looking for sites to build emergency interim housing for the homeless, but certain locations are getting strong pushback from multiple homeowners. “This is an extremely unaffordable city, and we must support everyone […]
SFist
Baby Reportedly Ingests Fentanyl Found In Grass at Marina Park, Saved With Narcan
A parent’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after a trip to Moscone Park in the Marina, as a 10-month-old suffered a cardiac arrest reportedly after finding fentanyl somewhere in the park, and was saved using Narcan. Some overdoses in San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis are people who had no intention...
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
‘Almost hopeless’: SJ homeless prepare for winter, doubt new leadership will fix things
WHILE MANY SANTA Clara County residents gathered for Thanksgiving in warm settings this past week, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Santa Clara. A 61-year-old Capitola resident was traveling north in an Acura. A 31-year-old Watsonville man was strolling on Highway 1's northbound lanes, south of park avenue.
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
‘Shop with a Cop’ event to help hundreds of children this holiday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Six young siblings will be celebrating Christmas for the first time without their devoted mother, Erica Chanon Pantoja. She was brutally murdered by her estranged husband in a San Jose apartment complex earlier this year. The Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley nonprofit organization is helping the six […]
Police investigating attempted robbery in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Morgan Hill are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Monday. On Monday at 6:42 p.m. officers with the Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate an attempted robbery. Responding officers learned a woman was walking south on the […]
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
San Jose could require rideshare companies to report assaults
San Jose wants to require rideshare companies to report sexual assaults to law enforcement, but advocates say not so fast. Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by officials of San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney, announced a proposal Thursday they said would help curb assaults and better support victims and survivors. The policy would mandate companies like Uber, Lyft and taxis to alert law enforcement of all sexual assault allegations. It would also require companies to share survivors’ information such as names and contacts with law enforcement. Liccardo also wants to see rideshare companies provide resources and support to victims.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
