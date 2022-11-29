ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

pajaronian.com

Reward offered for dogs’ killer

WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

San Jose wins $20 million to turn downtown motel into homeless housing

San Jose scored nearly $20 million in state funds to transform a motel downtown into homeless housing, as Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded his last Homekey grants of 2022. The $19.9 million will allow the city to purchase the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn on South Second Street. For now, the motel will serve as temporary housing for homeless residents. But ultimately, city officials plan to redevelop the site — replacing the motel with two apartment buildings for low-income and homeless tenants, as well as market-rate housing.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather

A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Columbus Park homeless camper wants San Jose to return his belongings as promised

By Itay HodSAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At 46, Rudy Ortega never imagined he'd end up here. For the past seven years Ortega has lived at Columbus Park in San Jose, along with his two chihuahuas Boo Boo and Pokie Bear. Back in 2015, he was working as a property manager when, he says, a dispute with his landlord cost him his job and his home on the same day. He's been at the park ever since. Living between his RV and a van. "What I have here is what I've earned with my two hands dumpster diving for more than two and a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Proposed sites for tiny homes in San Jose face opposition

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There was a heated debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting in San Jose over housing. The city is looking for sites to build emergency interim housing for the homeless, but certain locations are getting strong pushback from multiple homeowners. “This is an extremely unaffordable city, and we must support everyone […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Shop with a Cop’ event to help hundreds of children this holiday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Six young siblings will be celebrating Christmas for the first time without their devoted mother, Erica Chanon Pantoja. She was brutally murdered by her estranged husband in a San Jose apartment complex earlier this year. The Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley nonprofit organization is helping the six […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating attempted robbery in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Morgan Hill are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Monday. On Monday at 6:42 p.m. officers with the Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate an attempted robbery. Responding officers learned a woman was walking south on the […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
Secret SF

21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022

There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could require rideshare companies to report assaults

San Jose wants to require rideshare companies to report sexual assaults to law enforcement, but advocates say not so fast. Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by officials of San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney, announced a proposal Thursday they said would help curb assaults and better support victims and survivors. The policy would mandate companies like Uber, Lyft and taxis to alert law enforcement of all sexual assault allegations. It would also require companies to share survivors’ information such as names and contacts with law enforcement. Liccardo also wants to see rideshare companies provide resources and support to victims.
SAN JOSE, CA

