Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Kanye Who? Musk Shifts Twitter Focus to Hunter Biden Laptop
Yet again, Elon Musk turned Twitter into a spectacle on Friday evening, promising to air the company’s dirty laundry about “what really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression.” But after the announcement left thousands of users on the edge of their seats as they waited hours for what Musk promised would be an “awesome” revelation, the leak turned out not to be quite the bombshell the new Twitter czar had hyped.Nearly two hours after his promised drop time, the touted bombshell came in the form of a lengthy Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi, who prior to posting, noted...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Holy See Vatican website hit by Cyber Attack
After Vatican Pope Francis condemned Russia for launching a war on Ukraine, a digital attack disrupted various websites of the Holy See. Earlier, it was thought that the website was unavailable for access due to a technical glitch. But Matteo Bruni, the spokesperson of the Holy See Vatican website Vatican.vu...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Ransomware news headlines trending on Google
First is the news related to Southampton County of Virginia, as information is out that personal information of many county populaces was stolen in a ransomware attack that occurred in September 2022. Details are in that cyber criminals gained access to a server at Southampton and siphoned details such as...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Russian Links with US Govt apps raise mobile security alert
Mobile Applications that are being used by the US Army and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(CDCP) are caught in a fresh brawl of mobile security. As an investigation carried out by Reuters claims that the application has links to Russian company named Pushwoosh, that once developed a spying malware and is now found transmitting information to the Military intelligence Agency GRU.
