NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Idaho8.com
AP photo catches key moment before Japan’s World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it. Josek’s image was taken Thursday night from a narrow catwalk, high above the field at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana. The result also knocked Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both of Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s first-half goals. Uruguay was in a position to advance until a late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the final minutes of its game to advance. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.
Idaho8.com
Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16. Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time to lift South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Hwang says “I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans.”
Idaho8.com
Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country’s all-time list of scorers with 42 goals. But in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. France will next face Poland on Sunday in the round of 16. Griezmann says “I’m not wracking my brain figuring out how to score” and that “the team needs me more at the heart of the game.” He last scored for Les Bleus last November.
Idaho8.com
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany was knocked out of the competition in Qatar. FIFA has confirmed that an overhead camera positioned along the goal line verified the ball stayed in play.
Idaho8.com
Bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
More than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts have been sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Friday. There...
