ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Since water is main topic, joint meeting at RO facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The joint meeting of the Hutchinson City Council and the Board of Reno County Commissioners will be at noon Tuesday at the city's Reverse Osmosis Facility at 23rd and Severance. The agenda for the two bodies is water related, specifically talking about the best partnerships they...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Envista to highlight BrightHouse in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Envista Credit Union will highlight BrightHouse Abuse Support Center through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of December. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista will match every dollar given to BrightHouse during the month of December up to $2,500. Giving can be done online at www.envistacares.com.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Hutch Post

Fireworks blamed for 300-acre blaze east of Salina

Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson woman sentenced for officer's murder

McPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman was sentenced on Dec. 2, to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army meeting greater need in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Major Paul James with the Salvation Army said that they have been able to help even more people than originally anticipated this year, including with Project Concern. "We helped just over 750 families for Thanksgiving for Project Concern," James said. "Definitely a lot more than we...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy