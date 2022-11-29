Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
rigzone.com
Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
The threat of a sweeping rail strike has been identified as a short-term supply risk in Rystad Energy’s latest North America gas and LNG market update from analyst Ade Allen. “Along with the myriad of supply chain implications a strike would induce across all industries, the risk of a...
rigzone.com
Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
TotalEnergies' North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government's windfall tax. — TotalEnergies’ North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government’s windfall tax.
rigzone.com
Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced that Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this week. Gas flowed from the Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
rigzone.com
OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
OPEC cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries curbed supplies by just over 1 million barrels a day last month, roughly in line with the amount specified by a pact with its allies, according to a Bloomberg survey. Production averaged 28.79 million barrels a day.
rigzone.com
China Is Snapping Up Russia Oil
Oil refiners in China have started to snap up Russian crude cargoes after a short hiatus, citing sharply lower prices due to ample unsold supplies. Chinese private processors, or teapots, purchased several cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for December-January arrival, said traders who asked not to be identified. The shipments traded at wider discounts to global benchmark Brent crude than deals done just weeks ago.
rigzone.com
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
rigzone.com
Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report. “We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve...
rigzone.com
QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips for the delivery of up to 2 mtpa of LNG from Qatar to Germany. QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips affiliates for the delivery of up to 2 million tons per annum of LNG from Qatar to Germany.
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. — TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. On November 28,...
rigzone.com
Westwood Appoints New Director Of Hydrogen
Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen. — Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen. Grigorey has 15 years of analytical and project...
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
rigzone.com
Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting a PDO for the NOAKA project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project, and the Utsira High projects. The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting Plans for Development and Operation (PDO) for the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite Project, and the Utsira High projects.
rigzone.com
Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
Following a review, Suncor Energy has decided to retain and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business. Suncor Energy has decided to retain and improve the Petro-Canada retail business following a comprehensive review. Through this decision, the company will increase its EBITDA contribution and strengthen its integrated refining & marketing business. This...
rigzone.com
Oil Continues Four Day Rally
Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate edged higher Thursday to $81.22 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session to the highest in two weeks. Markets opened higher on news that Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from Covid-Zero policies that threatened to strangle economic growth for the world’s largest importer of crude.
rigzone.com
North Sea Decom Over Next Decade To Cost Around £20Bn
Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK claims. — Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claims. Over two thousand...
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Weekly Gain After Volatile Week
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, after a volatile week marked by China loosening Covid restrictions and speculation on OPEC+ output policy. Front-month volatility jumped to 53% earlier this week, the highest since September, with crude trading in a $10 range. Speculation of OPEC+ output cuts sent crude swinging as traders tried to foretell what the cartel might decide over the weekend. Prices got a boost as China, facing extraordinary unrest, began to ease Covid-Zero policies, aiding the outlook for energy consumption.
Comments / 0