Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report. “We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve...
Windcat Orders Hydrogen-Powered CSOVs From Damen
Windcat has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels from Damen Shipyards. Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Damen Shipyards. The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat...
Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
The threat of a sweeping rail strike has been identified as a short-term supply risk in Rystad Energy’s latest North America gas and LNG market update from analyst Ade Allen. “Along with the myriad of supply chain implications a strike would induce across all industries, the risk of a...
QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips for the delivery of up to 2 mtpa of LNG from Qatar to Germany. QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips affiliates for the delivery of up to 2 million tons per annum of LNG from Qatar to Germany.
Italfluid Gets Deal To Build Micro-LNG From Sound Energy
Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. Oil and gas company Sound Energy has announced an amendment to a Phase 1 micro-LNG development project contract with Italfluid Geoenergy. The contract with Italfluid is for the design, procurement, construction, operation, and...
Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced that Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this week. Gas flowed from the Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic...
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting a PDO for the NOAKA project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project, and the Utsira High projects. The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting Plans for Development and Operation (PDO) for the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite Project, and the Utsira High projects.
Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
CNOOC Pays $2Bn To Petrobras For Additional Buzios Stake
Petrobras has received nearly $2Bn for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese energy major CNOOC. — Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has received nearly $2 billion for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese state-owned energy major CNOOC.
Ithaca Posts $1.39Bn Profit For First Nine Months Of 2022
Ithaca Energy has posted a profit after tax of $1.39 billion for the first nine months of 2022 with a production of 68.2 thousand boe/d. — UK’s independent exploration and production player Ithaca Energy has ended the first nine months of the year with a net profit of $1.39 billion. The company had a production of 68.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) during the period.
Oil Posts Weekly Gain After Volatile Week
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, after a volatile week marked by China loosening Covid restrictions and speculation on OPEC+ output policy. Front-month volatility jumped to 53% earlier this week, the highest since September, with crude trading in a $10 range. Speculation of OPEC+ output cuts sent crude swinging as traders tried to foretell what the cartel might decide over the weekend. Prices got a boost as China, facing extraordinary unrest, began to ease Covid-Zero policies, aiding the outlook for energy consumption.
Seadrill Tightens Loss In Q3
Offshore drilling specialist, Seadrill Limited, has been able to narrow its losses in the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $16 million, which compares to the $36 million net loss reported in Q2. "Third quarter results reaffirmed Seadrill’s consistent and solid performance this year, with...
OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
OPEC cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries curbed supplies by just over 1 million barrels a day last month, roughly in line with the amount specified by a pact with its allies, according to a Bloomberg survey. Production averaged 28.79 million barrels a day.
Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Tumble
Oil prices rallied with traders betting that China will further ease Covid restrictions and US government data showing crude stockpiles plummeted amid record export demand. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $80 a barrel on Wednesday. The trading session opened higher after China adjusted Covid-19 rules in two major cities, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, replacing broad lockdowns with more targeted limitations. Supporting the rally, US crude inventories fell by 12.6 million barrels last week, even more than expected, representing the biggest decline since June 2019, according to Energy Information Administration data. The draw coincided with US exports of crude and refined products rising to a record.
Case For Another Significant OPEC+ Cut is Weak
As the data currently stands, the case for another significant OPEC+ cut similar to October’s is weak. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report sent to Rigzone by the company, which noted, however, that that case is likely to grow through the first quarter of next year.
