Jerry Arthur McKinnie
Jerry Arthur McKinnie, age 78, of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Jackson Hospital. He was born February 29, 1944, in Sneads, FL to Brady and Maggie McKinnie. If anyone knew him, they would know how much he liked to talk about sports and how much he loved his family.
Nina Goodson
Nina Goodson, age 74, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley
Mrs. Mary Nell Cooley, 83 of Graceville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Mrs. Mary Nell was born August 29, 1939, in West Ridge, AR to the late James Edward Wilkins and Mamie Lois Ratliff Wilkins....
Legals 12-1-2022
IN THE CITY LIMITS OF THE CITY OF COTTONDALE, FLORIDA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission in and for the City of Cottondale, Florida, will consider the adoption of a resolution to abandon that portion of Glastel Street, located within the City Limits of the City of Cottondale, and more particularly described as:
JAIL Report for December 1, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Altha, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stacey Fuder, 41, Cypress, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Mears, 36, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Thomas, 30, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license:...
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
High School Sports Schedule for December 1-December 3
Malone host Marianna, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Cottondale host Vernon, 5:30 p.m. Graceville host Port St. Joe. 6 p.m. Sneads host North Bay Haven, 7 p.m. Marianna girls at Port St. Joe, JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. Middle School Soccer. Marianna...
City League Football Schedule for December 1-December 2
All games are in Marianna unless otherwise indicated. Sneads Pirates vs. Jets, 5:30 p.m. Sneads Gators vs. Jaguars, 6:30 p.m. Sneads GG vs. Bucs. 5:30 p.m. Sneads Broncos host the Bills at Sneads Park, 5:30 p.m. Ravens vs. Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. Pee Wee Tackle. Saints vs. Titans, 5:30 p.m. Junior...
