Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
'Changed my life overnight': Viral social post helps college student find Wake County birth family
"When I hugged her, it was just like a dream."
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
'It's completely different than anything my generation went through': UNC moms rally to provide support for student mental health
N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moms traveled to campus on Tuesday to do what they do best for students: Offer love, listen and provide lots of food.
cbs17
High school in Lee County alerted about threatening Instagram post, district says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools said one of their high schools received information about a threatening post on social media Wednesday morning. Southern Lee High School received a tip about a threatening Instagram post at 8:59 a.m., according to the district. District officials said school administration and...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
WXII 12
Alamance County: Argument over money causes son to assault father, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father. According to deputies, on Nov. 29, around 1 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an assault taking place on the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road, near Dakota Drive, in Graham. Click the...
Fake 911 calls about active shooters and SWATTING situations reported at Triad schools
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several Piedmont Triad high schools received 911 hoax calls about active shooter situations or SWATTING incidents on Thursday. Officials reported similar calls happened at several high schools across North Carolina. ALAMANCE COUNTY. Williams High School lifted its lockdown after police determined an "incident" reported at the...
WECT
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
Family is everything: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When we have each other, we have everything." Family is one of the greatest gifts we can ever have. They are there for us to lean on in a time of need. They support us in our greatest and weakest moments. Though we may not live in the same city or even the same state, we always find a way to come together.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
cbs17
Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
cbs17
Garner brothers hospitalized for RSV are now home, healthy as levels start to decline in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems everywhere you look, someone is coughing or sneezing. We’ve been in the midst of one of the worst seasons in years for the respiratory virus RSV. Local doctors told CBS 17 on Monday that they’re seeing case numbers starting to come down,...
Triad country artist will be grand marshal in Asheboro Christmas parade
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade. The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.” “I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie
Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
