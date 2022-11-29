ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Family is everything: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When we have each other, we have everything." Family is one of the greatest gifts we can ever have. They are there for us to lean on in a time of need. They support us in our greatest and weakest moments. Though we may not live in the same city or even the same state, we always find a way to come together.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale

DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie

Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC

