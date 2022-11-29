Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Democrat Adam Gray concedes in the 13th Congressional against John Duarte
Democrat Adam Gray has conceded in his race against Republican John Durate for California's 13th Congressional District.
Herschel Walker to visit this local restaurant for Senate rally next week
Herschel Walker is making a campaign stop in Oakwood next week. Walker will visit Curt’s Restaurant at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Walker’s communication director, Will Kiley, said the event details are still being worked out, and it is not clear if Walker will be joined by any other speakers.
