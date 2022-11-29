ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Judge accepts insanity plea for man accused of murdering couple, chewing on victim

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrmVy_0jREII3X00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man accepted a plea deal on Monday that will send him to a mental hospital for killing a couple at their home and chewing on a victim’s face.

Austin Harrouff had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of murder for killing John Stevens and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, in 2016, The Associated Press reported.

Harrouff was a student at Florida State University in 2016 when he stabbed the couple in what prosecutors described as a vicious and random attack, and injured their neighbor who tried to help the couple, TCPalm.com reported. Deputies said that Harrouff had been walking to his father’s home in the victims’ neighborhood when he targeted the couple.

Under the plea agreement, Harrouff will be committed to a mental health facility until both doctors and a judge agree he is no longer a danger to society, the AP reported. Had the case gone to trial, Harrouff faced a potential sentence of life in prison if he were found guilty.

“Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”

Deputies said at the time of Harrouff’s arrest that they found the suspect chewing on John Stevens’ face, and that they recovered what appeared to be flesh from Harrouff’s teeth, TCPalm.com reported. Deputies said that subduing Harrouff required the use of a K-9, police and a Taser.

Both the defense and prosecution hired psychologists, both of whom concluded that during the attack Harrouff was suffering “an acute psychotic episode,” according to TCPalm.com.

Some neighbors said they were dissatisfied with the plea agreement.

“Honestly, I think someone like that that’s taken the lives of two people and nearly almost killed a third with the neighbor across the street, I think his life should be over,” Nicholas Leone, who grew up knowing the victims, told WPTV. “I think it’s disappointing that someone like that could go through mental rehabilitation and then be back out on the streets like nothing ever happened, like they never did anything wrong. Very disappointing from a justice perspective and for those of us that cared about them.”

Michelle Mishcon’s sister, an attorney, gave an impact statement in the courtroom, pointing to text messages that showed the FSU student was doing drugs and abusing alcohol in the year prior to the killings, the AP reported.

“Is it really so hard for you to understand that you are a cold-blooded murderer and not a victim,” Mischon asked in court.

Mishcon also criticized Harrouff’s father, Wade Harrouff, who bought his son a knife the day before the murders while they attended a gun show, TCPalm.com reported.

“Why didn’t you intervene if you were so worried about your son? You shouldn’t have let him leave your house the nights of Aug. 15 if he was acting so strange … you should have stopped him and reasoned with him, asked him what was wrong and how you could have helped him.”

Harrouff had claimed he was fleeing a demon when the attack happened, the AP reported. His parents said he had been acting strangely for weeks, and that an appointment had been set up for him to be evaluated, but the attack happened first.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime for cross burning

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court, the Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act...
GULFPORT, MS
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
WISE COUNTY, TX
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana's Republican attorney general can keep investigating an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio, a judge ruled Friday. An attempt to block a probe by Attorney General Todd Rokita's office was rejected by...
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy