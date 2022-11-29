ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire departments are awarded grants

RICHLAND, Washington – The Gesa Community Foundation has chosen the Walla Walla Fire Department and Benton County Fire Protection District No. 2 as recipients of the Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award, totaling $40,000 in grant money being distributed to the two separate fire departments. The Walla...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter

Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
HERMISTON, OR
610KONA

Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start

Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response

UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
98.3 The KEY

Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
GRANDVIEW, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Forestry Consultant Named Operator of the Year by ODF

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) La Grande-based forestry consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon. Sarrett was chosen last month by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. Two others were chosen for Northwest and Southwest Oregon respectively. The recipients will be recognized in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are:
LA GRANDE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Richland searching for new council member to replace mayor

Richland is looking for a new council member after the mayor won a spot on the Benton County Commission. Mayor Michael Alvarez will leave his seat on the city council on Jan. 3 to take on his new role as one of three commissioners. Alvarez defeated former state Rep. Bill Jenkin to replace outgoing Commissioner Shon Small.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities

For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Happy birthday, PCC

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors in 1992, following its remodeling supported by a $1.7 million property tax bond. The community is invited to celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday. The Pendleton Memorial Veterans Armory was built in 1956. The city acquired the building in 1990 and...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH

(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commissioners will address security issues at KGH

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency declaration to address security issues at the old Kennewick General Hospital at 900 South Auburn St. Since the county has taken possession of the building on Nov. 1, the property and associated buildings have been subject to numerous break-ins and vandalism.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA

