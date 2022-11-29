Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire departments are awarded grants
RICHLAND, Washington – The Gesa Community Foundation has chosen the Walla Walla Fire Department and Benton County Fire Protection District No. 2 as recipients of the Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award, totaling $40,000 in grant money being distributed to the two separate fire departments. The Walla...
northeastoregonnow.com
Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter
Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
610KONA
Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start
Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response
UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Forestry Consultant Named Operator of the Year by ODF
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) La Grande-based forestry consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon. Sarrett was chosen last month by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. Two others were chosen for Northwest and Southwest Oregon respectively. The recipients will be recognized in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are:
Tri-City Herald
Richland searching for new council member to replace mayor
Richland is looking for a new council member after the mayor won a spot on the Benton County Commission. Mayor Michael Alvarez will leave his seat on the city council on Jan. 3 to take on his new role as one of three commissioners. Alvarez defeated former state Rep. Bill Jenkin to replace outgoing Commissioner Shon Small.
Walla Walla Police Department investigating attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating after a girl reported a man tried to abduct her while she walked home from school Thursday. Authorities said the 11-year-old was walking home after an after school activity at Prospect Point School. At about 5:30 p.m., authorities said the girl reported she was in the area of Ransom...
Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities
For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Happy birthday, PCC
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors in 1992, following its remodeling supported by a $1.7 million property tax bond. The community is invited to celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday. The Pendleton Memorial Veterans Armory was built in 1956. The city acquired the building in 1990 and...
610KONA
Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH
(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla schools ask parents to review "stranger danger" tips after possible attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- After reports of a possible attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl walking home from school on December 1, the Walla Walla school district posted a "Stranger Danger" checklist for parents to review with their children. For children:. Always tell your parents where you are going and where...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commissioners will address security issues at KGH
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency declaration to address security issues at the old Kennewick General Hospital at 900 South Auburn St. Since the county has taken possession of the building on Nov. 1, the property and associated buildings have been subject to numerous break-ins and vandalism.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Giving back to the community in dozens of ways, including Christmas dinner for those in need
LA GRANDE – Spreading kindness is a big job, but that is exactly the thought process behind Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon. This locally operated, non-profit thrift store not only provides clean, affordable items for shoppers, but store profits also go right back into the community in which they serve.
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
