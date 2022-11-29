ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Commissioners will address security issues at KGH

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency declaration to address security issues at the old Kennewick General Hospital at 900 South Auburn St. Since the county has taken possession of the building on Nov. 1, the property and associated buildings have been subject to numerous break-ins and vandalism.
KENNEWICK, WA
columbiagorgenews.com

Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response

UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
610KONA

Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start

Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Happy birthday, PCC

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors in 1992, following its remodeling supported by a $1.7 million property tax bond. The community is invited to celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday. The Pendleton Memorial Veterans Armory was built in 1956. The city acquired the building in 1990 and...
PENDLETON, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Post Register

ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
LA GRANDE, OR
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest

PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Round-Up receives top honors from PRCA

LAS VEGAS – The Pendleton Round-Up Association has once again been named the Large Outdoor Rodeo Committee of the Year. The honor was announced Wednesday night at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association awards banquet. This is the ninth time the PRCA has bestowed the top honor to the Round-Up....
PENDLETON, OR

