elkhornmediagroup.com
Commissioners will address security issues at KGH
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency declaration to address security issues at the old Kennewick General Hospital at 900 South Auburn St. Since the county has taken possession of the building on Nov. 1, the property and associated buildings have been subject to numerous break-ins and vandalism.
columbiagorgenews.com
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response
UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
610KONA
Tri-Cities’ Future Mental Health/Addiction Center Off to Rough Start
Benton County Commissioners closed on the deal to secure the old Kennewick General Hospital location for the Tri-Cities' first mental health/addiction center around a month ago and the project is already off to a rocky start. According to County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "we've had a lot of people breaking windows,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Happy birthday, PCC
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors in 1992, following its remodeling supported by a $1.7 million property tax bond. The community is invited to celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday. The Pendleton Memorial Veterans Armory was built in 1956. The city acquired the building in 1990 and...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Post Register
ODOT closes I-84 due to severe weather, multiple crashes
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: I-84 westbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. ------------- UPDATE: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. Westbound lanes are now open between La Grande and Pendleton. ------------- UPDATE: In addition to the closures in the original article below, the westbound...
nbcrightnow.com
Chronicle
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest
PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Update: 16-year veteran Pasco officer recovering after being shot making an arrest
The police chief said other officers who responded “likely saved our officer’s life.”
KTVL
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Round-Up receives top honors from PRCA
LAS VEGAS – The Pendleton Round-Up Association has once again been named the Large Outdoor Rodeo Committee of the Year. The honor was announced Wednesday night at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association awards banquet. This is the ninth time the PRCA has bestowed the top honor to the Round-Up....
