Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M freshman corner Denver Harris announced today via social media that is leaving Aggieland to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Athletic came out with its 2022 midseason All American freshman team last month and Harris was named to the squad. He allowed just 36 yards on four receptions (out of 11 targets) per Pro Football Focus, had ten tackles as a run defender, and played 52 or more snaps in three of the five contests he appeared in this season. However, Harris missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0