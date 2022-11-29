Texas A&M freshman corner Denver Harris announced today via social media that is leaving Aggieland to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Athletic came out with its 2022 midseason All American freshman team last month and Harris was named to the squad. He allowed just 36 yards on four receptions (out of 11 targets) per Pro Football Focus, had ten tackles as a run defender, and played 52 or more snaps in three of the five contests he appeared in this season. However, Harris missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO