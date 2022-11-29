Read full article on original website
Related
Where did all the key changes go?
Many of the biggest hits in pop music used to have something in common: a key change, like the one you hear in Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." But key changes have become harder to find in top hits. Chris Dalla Riva, a musician and data analyst at...
Glastonbury organizers say the festival will be Elton John's U.K. farewell show
LONDON — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25. The festival tweeted: "We are incredibly excited...
The meaning of dread and how to manage it
We all have a list of things we dread these days - the start of the work week late on Sunday afternoon, the impending holidays and what we're doing about them, the existential threat of climate change. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This season on "More Than A Feeling," a podcast...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0