Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act
Illinois law enforcement agencies are preparing to implement the Safe-T Act in less than a month.
wmay.com
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
kbsi23.com
63 IL counties at elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
(KBSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18, up from 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week. Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties in southern Illinois were listed at high...
wsiu.org
A bill in Springfield is designed to boost economic development in southern Illinois
A bill to sell the Southern Illinois Artisans Center and the surrounding property to the Rend Lake Conservancy District passed out of the Illinois Senate and is now headed to the House for the final vote . State Senator Dale Fowler says the sale will give the conservancy district the...
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
LISTEN: Marijuana and social equity in Illinois
Following states like Colorado and Washington, Illinois passed its own Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act almost three years ago, permitting that the drug can be sold and taxed similarly to alcohol.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Illinois General Assembly approves changes to SAFE-T Act
Lawyers on both sides of the criminal justice system in one central Illinois county say they are ready to meet the potential challenges in the courtroom when cash bail ends in January. Police have arrested a minor suspected of sending violent threats to Urbana High School. This weekend is your...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmaker says number of fentanyl overdoses could be stopped with standing order for NARCAN
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A 10-month-old accidentally ingested fentanyl at a San Francisco Park and barely survived this week. This comes as fentanyl cases here in Illinois are skyrocketing. State Rep. Lashawn Ford joined the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition in Springfield Thursday. Ford says an alarming number of Illinoisans...
Can I leave a junk car on the street in Illinois?
(WTVO) — What happens when a junk car is left on the streets in Illinois? What’s written in state law spells that out. According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, when a car or truck is left unattended on an Illinois highway or expressway for two or more hours, a police officer in that jurisdiction may authorize […]
NBC Chicago
Here's What to Know About Illinois' SAFE-T Act and the New Changes Coming
After the Illinois Senate and House voted to approve of some major changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Thursday, sending the proposed amendment to the controversial bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many are wondering what's next and what this means?. The measure required 71 votes to pass the House, and that's...
fox32chicago.com
States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
