Illinois State

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

By Illinois Housing Development Authority
ncsha.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

63 IL counties at elevated COVID-19 Community Levels

(KBSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18, up from 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week. Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties in southern Illinois were listed at high...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is panhandling legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
CHICAGO, IL
illinois.edu

217 Today: Illinois General Assembly approves changes to SAFE-T Act

Lawyers on both sides of the criminal justice system in one central Illinois county say they are ready to meet the potential challenges in the courtroom when cash bail ends in January. Police have arrested a minor suspected of sending violent threats to Urbana High School. This weekend is your...
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor

(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana

CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
ILLINOIS STATE

