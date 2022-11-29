Read full article on original website
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays
The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
Amarillo Fire Department responds to tire shop fire at 27th & Ross
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
Hodgetown to host second ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month. According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 […]
Polk Street gets renovations giving more WT students getaways spots
The life of a full-time college student can be taxing. Some days it’s an early morning consumed with studying and a late night logging hours at work. On other days that schedule is flipped. For some, what remains the same is the longing for a night out with friends. When that time finally comes, there is a “showplace” in Amarillo to explore.
4 arrested after shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Ave Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested four people after a shooting near South Georgia and Southwest 28th Avenue Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area to find a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives spoke...
Northwest Physicians Group to host ceremony for new center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northwest Physicians Group is set to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Primary Care Center at 2 p.m. Friday at the center, located at 5601 I-40 West, Suite 100. A news release from the Northwest Physicians Group detailed that the new center will have eight primary care physicians […]
Child and woman dead, 4 hurt in Thanksgiving head-on crash in Lamb Co.
A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
These Daring Birds Of Wolflin Square Amarillo Really Run Things
For three days now, I have spent sunrise and sunset in the parking lot of Wolflin Square. There's something that isn't being addressed, that I feel we should talk about. The birds of Wolflin Square are the ones who really run things. The Massive Flock Of Annoying Birds On Power...
Mark Allan McMinn
Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
West Texas Counseling Closes Doors
On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
