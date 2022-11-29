ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Big Texan Steakhouse a Sight to See During the Holidays

The Big Texan Steakhouse is one of the biggest tourist stops in Amarillo. As you may be aware it is home to the 72oz Steak Challenge. This is one giant piece of meat with all the fixings. Thousands of people from all over the world stop in Amarillo each year to have a nice meal at the Big Texan.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

Polk Street gets renovations giving more WT students getaways spots

The life of a full-time college student can be taxing. Some days it’s an early morning consumed with studying and a late night logging hours at work. On other days that schedule is flipped. For some, what remains the same is the longing for a night out with friends. When that time finally comes, there is a “showplace” in Amarillo to explore.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Mark Allan McMinn

Mark Allan McMinn, 61, of Amarillo (previously of Pampa), was welcomed by his dad and brother in heaven on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church of Amarillo, and Pastor Rick Timmons of Central Baptist Church of Canadian, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Heights Cemetery in Lefors under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory of Pampa.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

West Texas Counseling Closes Doors

On Monday, the West Texas Counseling and Rehab building on Line Avenue closed its doors until further notice because of staffing shortage. The facility’s closure has some confused about steps to take to get their medications for substance abuse disorders which can include Meds like Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.
AMARILLO, TX
